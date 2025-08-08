County Department of Housing seeking proposals for FY 2027-28 grant funding

File (2025): South Maui housing aerial. (PC: County of Maui / Mia Aʻi)

The County of Maui Department of Housing is soliciting proposals for fiscal year 2027-28 grant funding from qualified private nonprofit and for-profit organizations that provide services and programs related to rental assistance and housing counseling within Maui County.

Applications will be available from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (except holidays) starting Aug. 15, 2025, at the County Housing Programs Division, 2065 Main St., Suite 108, Wailuku, and on the Department’s website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/housing.

One digital and one printed copy of the application must be submitted. Printed copies can be hand-delivered or mailed. Digital versions must be emailed to housing@co.maui.hi.us. Applications must be received by the County Housing Programs Division no later than 4 p.m. Sept. 15, 2025.

Questions about the proposal application should be directed to the Department’s County Housing Programs Division at 808-270-7351.