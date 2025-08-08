Hawai‘i Tourism Authority invests nearly $2M in 21 signature events across the state

Regal pa‘u riders adorned with the colors and flora of their home island participate in one of Hawai‘i’s longest-running cultural events, the Aloha Festivals. (Photo by Kimo Lauer)

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, the official tourism agency for the state, has allocated $1.9 million to support 21 major festivals and sports events across the state through next summer, per an announcement this week.

The funding is part of the tourism agency’s “Signature Events” program, which aim to enrich Hawai‘i’s communities, create venues for resident-visitor interaction and attract attendees from beyond Hawai‘i.

“These world-class festivals shine a global spotlight on our athletes, artists and unparalleled beauty, while invigorating our economy,” said Caroline Anderson, interim president and CEO of HTA. “They highlight what makes Hawai‘i special — our rich culture, diverse communities and a shared sense of place — creating memorable experiences for both our residents and visitors.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Signature Events program is one of HTA’s destination stewardship programs, administered in partnership with Kilohana, a division of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. Project terms run from July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026, and include a variety of projects highlighting Hawai‘i’s culture and history, food, agriculture, sports and ‘voluntourism.’

Applicants were selected for their ability to protect and enhance Hawai‘i’s globally competitive brand in a coordinated and market-appropriate manner. They include the following 21 projects:







































Culture and art

Aloha Festivals, Hawai‘i’s longest-running cultural event for over 79 years, featuring the Royal Court Investiture and Opening Ceremony, Waikīkī Ho‘olaule‘a and Annual Floral Parade. The festival attracts over 100,000 attendees annually and is organized by Aloha Week Hawai‘i.



Hawai‘i’s longest-running cultural event for over 79 years, featuring the Royal Court Investiture and Opening Ceremony, Waikīkī Ho‘olaule‘a and Annual Floral Parade. The festival attracts over 100,000 attendees annually and is organized by Aloha Week Hawai‘i. The 80th Anniversary of the End of WWII , honoring the last surviving veterans of the war. The event features seven veterans who witnessed the 1945 Surrender Ceremony aboard the USS Missouri. The four-day commemoration features ceremonies, concerts, educational programs and air show activities. It is organized by the USS Missouri Memorial Association / Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.



, honoring the last surviving veterans of the war. The event features seven veterans who witnessed the 1945 Surrender Ceremony aboard the USS Missouri. The four-day commemoration features ceremonies, concerts, educational programs and air show activities. It is organized by the USS Missouri Memorial Association / Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum. The 63rd Annual Merrie Monarch Festival Broadcast , showcasing Hawai‘i’s premier hula celebration in April 2026, live from Edith Kanaka‘ole Stadium in Hilo. Produced with Pono‘ī Productions and Hawai‘i News Now, the event will be streamed globally, highlighting the artistry and cultural richness of the hula competitions. It is organized by the Merrie Monarch Festival.



, showcasing Hawai‘i’s premier hula celebration in April 2026, live from Edith Kanaka‘ole Stadium in Hilo. Produced with Pono‘ī Productions and Hawai‘i News Now, the event will be streamed globally, highlighting the artistry and cultural richness of the hula competitions. It is organized by the Merrie Monarch Festival. The 43rd Annual Pan-Pacific Festival , a three-day multicultural celebration with cultural performances, food and international exchange drawing participants from Japan, Asia and the Pacific. The annual festival is organized by the Pan-Pacific Festival Foundation.



, a three-day multicultural celebration with cultural performances, food and international exchange drawing participants from Japan, Asia and the Pacific. The annual festival is organized by the Pan-Pacific Festival Foundation. The Duke Kahanamoku OceanFest in Waikīkī, honoring Duke’s legacy with cultural ceremonies, traditional surfboard making and sports competitions. The OceanFest is organized by ODKF Support/Duke Kahanamoku OceanFest.



in Waikīkī, honoring Duke’s legacy with cultural ceremonies, traditional surfboard making and sports competitions. The OceanFest is organized by ODKF Support/Duke Kahanamoku OceanFest. The Hawai‘i Food and Wine Festival , the state’s premier culinary event, showcasing Hawai‘i’s chefs, farmers and food culture to a global audience. HFWF is organized by the Hawaiʻi Ag and Culinary Alliance.



, the state’s premier culinary event, showcasing Hawai‘i’s chefs, farmers and food culture to a global audience. HFWF is organized by the Hawaiʻi Ag and Culinary Alliance. The Hawai‘i International Film Festival , the Pacific’s premier cinematic event, showcasing global and Hawai‘i-made films, with a strong representation of Native Hawaiian talent drawing over 30,000 attendees annually. HIFF is organized by the Hawai‘i International Film Festival.



, the Pacific’s premier cinematic event, showcasing global and Hawai‘i-made films, with a strong representation of Native Hawaiian talent drawing over 30,000 attendees annually. HIFF is organized by the Hawai‘i International Film Festival. The 30th Honolulu Festival , celebrating the heritage and diversity of Hawaiʻi and the Pacific Rim through music, dance, art and cultural exchange. It is organized by the Honolulu Festival Foundation.



, celebrating the heritage and diversity of Hawaiʻi and the Pacific Rim through music, dance, art and cultural exchange. It is organized by the Honolulu Festival Foundation. The 2026 King Kamehameha Celebrations , marking the 154th annual holiday honoring King Kamehameha I through lei draping ceremonies, a floral parade and hō‘olaule‘a. The celebrations are organized by the Kala Foundation.



, marking the 154th annual holiday honoring King Kamehameha I through lei draping ceremonies, a floral parade and hō‘olaule‘a. The celebrations are organized by the Kala Foundation. The Mele Hula Festival , a multiday cultural event celebrating the integrated traditions of mele and hula. Created by Kāhuli Leo Leʻa, the festival features free public performances, educational workshops and a unique competition that judges both mele composition and hula presentation. The Mele Hula Festival is organized by Kāhuli Leo Leʻa.



, a multiday cultural event celebrating the integrated traditions of mele and hula. Created by Kāhuli Leo Leʻa, the festival features free public performances, educational workshops and a unique competition that judges both mele composition and hula presentation. The Mele Hula Festival is organized by Kāhuli Leo Leʻa. The Prince Lot Hula Festival, Hawai‘i’s largest noncompetitive hula showcase, celebrating 48 years of cultural preservation. This two-day event features hula performances, mele, oli, educational workshops and a vibrant mākeke of local vendors. It is organized by Moanalua Gardens Foundation.







































Sports-related events

The Hawai‘i Bowl , established in 2002 to promote the University of Hawai‘i, is one of two NCAA men’s football bowl games that guarantees a home team berth when eligible. Televised on ESPN, it highlights Hawai‘i’s cultural richness and scenic beauty to millions. It is organized by ESPN Productions.



, established in 2002 to promote the University of Hawai‘i, is one of two NCAA men’s football bowl games that guarantees a home team berth when eligible. Televised on ESPN, it highlights Hawai‘i’s cultural richness and scenic beauty to millions. It is organized by ESPN Productions. The 53rd Honolulu Marathon , taking place in December and drawing runners from Hawai‘i and from around the world to challenge themselves on the 26.2-mile course that spans iconic O‘ahu landmarks, ending at Kapi‘olani Park. The Honolulu Marathon is organized by Honolulu Marathon Association.



, taking place in December and drawing runners from Hawai‘i and from around the world to challenge themselves on the 26.2-mile course that spans iconic O‘ahu landmarks, ending at Kapi‘olani Park. The Honolulu Marathon is organized by Honolulu Marathon Association. The Hoops in Hawai‘i Classic , a premier collegiate basketball tournament that blends high-level competition with cultural programming and community engagement. It supports local youth athletes, promotes responsible tourism and drives economic impact through sports. It is organized by College Tournaments Hawai‘i.



, a premier collegiate basketball tournament that blends high-level competition with cultural programming and community engagement. It supports local youth athletes, promotes responsible tourism and drives economic impact through sports. It is organized by College Tournaments Hawai‘i. The IRONMAN World Championship , a premier global endurance event that attracts top athletes from around the world. Held in Kailua-Kona for over 40 years, the race is supported by more than 5,000 volunteers and promotes the “Live Aloha” initiative and the Pono Pledge. The IRONMAN World Championship is organized by the World Triathlon Corporation.



, a premier global endurance event that attracts top athletes from around the world. Held in Kailua-Kona for over 40 years, the race is supported by more than 5,000 volunteers and promotes the “Live Aloha” initiative and the Pono Pledge. The IRONMAN World Championship is organized by the World Triathlon Corporation. The 2025 Maui Marathon , Hawai‘i’s longest-running marathon, making its return to West Maui on April 27, supports the region’s recovery post-2023 wildfires. With over 2,500 runners and 3,500 total visitors, it’s projected to generate over $10 million in economic impact. The Maui Marathon is organized by Valley Isle Road Runners.



, Hawai‘i’s longest-running marathon, making its return to West Maui on April 27, supports the region’s recovery post-2023 wildfires. With over 2,500 runners and 3,500 total visitors, it’s projected to generate over $10 million in economic impact. The Maui Marathon is organized by Valley Isle Road Runners. The Moloka‘i 2 O‘ahu Paddleboard World Championships , a 32-mile race across the Ka‘iwi Channel, celebrating Hawai‘i’s paddling culture and drawing over 300 international athletes. M2O is organized by Epic Sports Foundation.



, a 32-mile race across the Ka‘iwi Channel, celebrating Hawai‘i’s paddling culture and drawing over 300 international athletes. M2O is organized by Epic Sports Foundation. The Moloka‘i Hoe , a 41-mile ocean canoe race across the Ka‘iwi Channel for men, celebrating Hawaiian culture, resilience and unity for over 70 years. it is organized by the O‘ahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association Hawaiʻi.



, a 41-mile ocean canoe race across the Ka‘iwi Channel for men, celebrating Hawaiian culture, resilience and unity for over 70 years. it is organized by the O‘ahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association Hawaiʻi. The Na Wahine O Ke Kai World Championship Canoe Race , a 41-mile Ka‘iwi Channel crossing that celebrates the strength, leadership and heritage of women in Hawaiian canoe culture. It is organized by the O‘ahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association Hawaiʻi.



, a 41-mile Ka‘iwi Channel crossing that celebrates the strength, leadership and heritage of women in Hawaiian canoe culture. It is organized by the O‘ahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association Hawaiʻi. The Southwest Maui Invitational , the premier early-season college basketball tournament in the US. First staged in 1984 and now hosted at the Lahaina Civic Center, the eight-team, three-day event is a centerpiece of ESPN’s Feast Week that attracts top collegiate programs while showcasing the island of Maui to a national audience. The Maui Invitational is organized by Kemper Sports Marketing.



, the premier early-season college basketball tournament in the US. First staged in 1984 and now hosted at the Lahaina Civic Center, the eight-team, three-day event is a centerpiece of ESPN’s Feast Week that attracts top collegiate programs while showcasing the island of Maui to a national audience. The Maui Invitational is organized by Kemper Sports Marketing. The TransPacific Volleyball Championships, Hawai‘i’s largest indoor sports event, drawing over 360 teams and 25,000 attendees from across the Pacific. It combines elite youth competition with Hawaiian cultural experiences, generating a significant economic impact and college exposure for local athletes. The event is organized by 7Gen Culture.