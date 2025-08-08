Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia crews welcomed in Tautira, Tahiti



















The crews of Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia were welcomed by the village of Tautira in a series of cultural engagements that honored the nearly 50-year relationship between the canoes and this cherished Tahitian community.

Due to weather, Hōkūleʻa left Papeʻetē a day earlier than scheduled and was towed by Hikianalia to Tautira on Sunday, July 27, departing around 9 a.m. and arriving at approximately 5 p.m. Although the canoes arrived quietly on Sunday evening, a formal and festive arrival ceremony was held as scheduled the following morning on Monday, July 28. That morning, Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia sailed into Tautira’s main bay, where she was greeted by an impressive flotilla of canoes, the sound of drums and chants, and nearly 1,000 people gathered along the shoreline.

The welcoming ceremony was filled with powerful expressions of aloha and celebration, including vibrant dancing and speeches by the Mayor of Tautira, the Mayor of Taravao, and Polynesian Voyaging Society CEO and navigator Nainoa Thompson. All spoke to the enduring legacy and special bond between Hōkūleʻa and Tautira, and celebrated the excellence of Maire Nui, Tautira’s renowned outrigger canoe club.

One of the most poignant moments of the day was the naming ceremony for the stone tiki that was placed on the beach in honor of Hōkūleʻa’s 1992 visit. This act symbolized the continuing commitment between the canoe and the community. The monument’s name is now Teaomarana. The festivities continued with more dancing and a shared meal, after which the crew returned to the homes of their Tautira ʻohana, who graciously hosted them throughout the week.

The next day, on Tuesday, July 29, Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia sailed back to Papeʻetē due to changing weather conditions. Some crew members remained in Papeʻetē with the canoes, while others stayed in Tautira with their host families to continue cultural exchanges and preparations for the upcoming leg of the voyage.

On Wednesday, July 30, the crews conducted onboard training. On Hōkūleʻa, crew members practiced ascending the mast using the bosun chair, completed line splicing and whipping, organized the deck and reviewed safety equipment. Head sails were hoisted and inspected.

The highlight of the week came on Friday, Aug. 1, when Tautira hosted a grand celebration in honor of Hōkūleʻa’s 50th birthday. The ceremony included cultural protocol and Tahitian and hula performances by Tautira dancers and students from Kamehameha Schools. Several members of Hawaiʻi’s voyaging community who have continued friendships with the Tautira community were also present for celebration. A video presentation chronicled the history of Maire Nui and the enduring relationship between Tautira and Hōkūleʻa. Crew members also paid their respects with an emotional visit to the gravesites of key figures who helped build and sustain this connection. The event concluded with the presentation of gifts between the people of Tautira and the Polynesian Voyaging Society and Kamehameha Schools, followed by a Hōkūle’a birthday cake, candles and continued singing and dancing into the evening.

“Love is what makes a place truly wealthy, and Tautira is the school for how to love,” said Nainoa Thompson, navigator and CEO of Polynesian Voyaging Society. “Thank you for your lessons, your gifts of generosity, care, and deep aloha. We will carry them with us and we will do our best to share them with the world.”

Between the celebrations and engagements, the crews remained focused on caring for the canoes and planning for the next phase of the Moananuiākea Voyage. On Aug. 4, both canoes sailed back to Tautira from Papeʻetē. PVS leadership including Hōkūleʻa’s Leg 14 Captain Kaleo Wong continue to assess safety conditions and refine the sail plan for the journey ahead to the Cook Islands. Weather permitting, Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia will depart Tautira for Bora Bora before continuing on to the final stop for Leg 14, which will be Rarotonga, Cook islands.