Free Skate Jam to be held at Keōpuōlani Skatepark on Aug. 16

Keōpūolani Skate Park. Photo courtesy County of Maui.

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) and One Love Skate are partnering to host a free Skate Jam event from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at Keōpūolani Skatepark in Kahului.

Skaters of all ages and skill levels are welcome. Skate lessons with local mentors begin at 3 p.m., followed by contests including timed runs, best trick and more throughout the afternoon. Food, games, prizes and music will be available for participants and spectators.

Helmets are required for all skaters. A limited amount of skateboarding equipment will be available to borrow.

For more information, contact One Love Skate President Josh Marburger at josh@oneloveskate.org.