Legendary waterman Nick Beck to speak at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Aug. 14

Nick Beck. (Courtesy: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua)

The community is invited to a special evening with legendary waterman Nick Beck, designer of the Holopuni sailing canoe and 2024 Waterman Hall of Fame inductee. This free, public event offers a rare opportunity to hear firsthand from a pioneer whose life’s work bridges ancient wisdom and modern adventure.

Beck will share stories of Polynesian voyaging, traditional navigation and the 2025 Holopuni Va‘a Hawaiian Islands Sailing Canoe Voyage—a multi-island journey connecting crews from Hawai‘i, Tahiti, and Aotearoa (New Zealand).

The event takes place on Thursday, Aug. 14, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. No reservations required.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The ‘Talk Story’ hosted in partnership with the Holopuni International Sailing Canoe Association, which works to preserve and share Hawaiian sailing traditions and promote cultural exchange through voyaging.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to learn about the evolution of the Holopuni canoe and view up to 14 sailing canoes at nearby DT Fleming Beach.

Extended hours will be offered at the resort’s Burger Shack restaurant from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in support of the event.

Holopuni sailing canoe. (Courtesy: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about Holopuni canoes, visit www.holopunicanoes.com.