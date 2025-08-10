Maui Gold launches first-ever pineapple recipe contest

Cooks nationwide are being called to submit their best pineapple-spotlighting recipe to win special prizes in the first-ever Maui Gold Recipe Contest. (Courtesy: Maui Gold Pineapple)

Maui Gold Pineapple is on the hunt for the ultimate recipe featuring its famously sweet fruit.

From grilled and baked to blended or dressed in sauce, all pineapple creations are welcome in the company’s first-ever Maui Gold Recipe Contest.

To enter, contestants must submit the following online by 11:59 p.m., Hawai‘i Standard Time (HST), on Tuesday, Sept. 30:

A full, original recipe that includes Maui Gold Pineapple as a featured ingredient.

A complete list of recipe ingredients and step-by-step preparation instructions.

At least two original photographs of the finished dish, submitted in JPG or PNG format.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Each eligible submission will be reviewed by a panel of judges from Maui Gold’s Maui Pineapple Store in Hāli‘imaile. The scores will be based on weighted criteria of:

Creativity and originality

Clarity and completeness of the recipe

Presentation (based on submitted photos)

Use of Maui Gold pineapple as the key ingredient

The contest’s grand prize is a one-year subscription of 25-pound cases of Maui Gold pineapples, valued at over $2,000. Along with this, the winning recipe will be featured on Maui Gold’s social media channels for pineapple devotees all over the world to make and enjoy.

The contest is open to residents of all 50 US states and D.C., ages 18 and up. US territories are not eligible due to shipping restrictions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To submit recipes in the Maui Gold Recipe Contest at www.mauipineapplestore.com/pages/recipe-contest.