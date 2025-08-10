Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 11, 2025

August 10, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
6-8
5-7
5-7
4-6 




South Facing
10-14
8-12
7-10
6-8 




East Facing
5-7
6-8
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Hazy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:42 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 03:44 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:59 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 10:11 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 03:25 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Hazy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

                            around 15 mph in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:20 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 04:08 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:59 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The long period south swell will hold at high end advisory levels, just below warning thresholds this morning. Surf heights will slowly decline through tonight. However, surf heights will likely remain above advisory thresholds into Monday. Therefore the current High Surf Advisory was extended in time through Monday afternoon for the south facing shores of all islands. After this current south swell diminishes from Tuesday into Wednesday, we expect only small long and medium period background pulses along south facing shores into next weekend. 


Surf along east facing shores will increase as Tropical Storm Henriette passes northeast of the state today, sending a medium period east swell into the islands. This swell will decrease rather quickly on Monday with smaller east shore surf expected from Tuesday into Wednesday. A medium period northeast swell will be possible by Thursday. 


Tiny surf along north facing shores will continue with just small energy pulses keeping north shore surf above flat levels this week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments