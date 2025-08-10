Maui Surf Forecast for August 11, 2025
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|South Facing
|10-14
|8-12
|7-10
|6-8
|East Facing
|5-7
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Hazy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:59 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Hazy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph, increasing to
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:59 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The long period south swell will hold at high end advisory levels, just below warning thresholds this morning. Surf heights will slowly decline through tonight. However, surf heights will likely remain above advisory thresholds into Monday. Therefore the current High Surf Advisory was extended in time through Monday afternoon for the south facing shores of all islands. After this current south swell diminishes from Tuesday into Wednesday, we expect only small long and medium period background pulses along south facing shores into next weekend.
Surf along east facing shores will increase as Tropical Storm Henriette passes northeast of the state today, sending a medium period east swell into the islands. This swell will decrease rather quickly on Monday with smaller east shore surf expected from Tuesday into Wednesday. A medium period northeast swell will be possible by Thursday.
Tiny surf along north facing shores will continue with just small energy pulses keeping north shore surf above flat levels this week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com