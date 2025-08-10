Maui Surf Forecast for August 11, 2025

Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 West Facing 6-8 5-7 5-7 4-6 South Facing 10-14 8-12 7-10 6-8 East Facing 5-7 6-8 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:42 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 03:44 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 10:11 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 03:25 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:20 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 04:08 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The long period south swell will hold at high end advisory levels, just below warning thresholds this morning. Surf heights will slowly decline through tonight. However, surf heights will likely remain above advisory thresholds into Monday. Therefore the current High Surf Advisory was extended in time through Monday afternoon for the south facing shores of all islands. After this current south swell diminishes from Tuesday into Wednesday, we expect only small long and medium period background pulses along south facing shores into next weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will increase as Tropical Storm Henriette passes northeast of the state today, sending a medium period east swell into the islands. This swell will decrease rather quickly on Monday with smaller east shore surf expected from Tuesday into Wednesday. A medium period northeast swell will be possible by Thursday.

Tiny surf along north facing shores will continue with just small energy pulses keeping north shore surf above flat levels this week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.