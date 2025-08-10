Neighborhood Night Market comes to Hāliʻimaile, Aug. 15

Flyer for Hāliʻimaile Neighborhood Night Market.

Fresh Help Maui, a local nonprofit dedicated to food security, hosts the Hāliʻimaile Neighborhood Night Market, in collaboration with Maui Land & Pineapple Company and the County of Maui Office of Economic Development.

They have been instrumental in bringing this vision of a new monthly event that celebrates the island’s vibrant talent and abundant resources to life. The next market will take place on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 from 5 to 8 p.m., offering a family-friendly atmosphere with a mix of local artisans, jewelers, farmers, food trucks, live entertainment and more. The event location is at 900 Hāliʻimaile Road in Makawao.

Organizers describe the market as a place where the community, creativity and local flavors come together.

“We want the Hāliʻimaile Night Market to be a consistent and welcoming space for our Upcountry neighborhoods,” according to an event announcement. “We aim to create a fun, engaging experience for everyone to enjoy.”

Fresh Help Maui is dedicated to ensuring everyone in the community has access to nutritious, locally sourced food. Organizers say the Hāliʻimaile Neighborhood Night Market is an important step in this mission, bringing together local vendors and community members in a shared space that supports Maui’s food security and fosters deeper connections.

Upcoming Market Dates (every third Friday of the month) are posted below:

Sept. 19

Oct. 17

Nov. 21

Dec. 19

“We are looking forward to partnering with Fresh Help Maui and the County’s Office of Economic Development this year to activate Hāliʻimaile Town,” said Race Randle, CEO of Maui Land & Pineapple Co. Inc. “These community partnerships and events align with our mission to put our spaces in their most productive use in supporting farmers and makers and creating vibrant gathering places in our town centers. Our shared deviation to community enrichment and economic development has provided a solid framework for the market’s success.

For more information on how to participate or get involved in supporting the event, contact HaliimaileThirdFridayMarket@gmail.com. Vendor forms are available here. To learn more about Fresh Help Maui and their vision to sustain a circular economy that reinvests in the island, visit freshhelpmaui.org.