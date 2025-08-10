Public input sought for state climate action plan

Various industry professionals and students attend a recent Climate Career Café. (Courtesy: DLNR)

Rising seas, higher temperatures and growing wildfire, flood and drought risks are among the challenges facing Hawai‘i because of global climate change.

To help steer the state’s efforts to meet climate goals and address problems, the Hawai‘i State Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission has released a draft Climate Action Pathways (CAP) plan.

Residents are being asked to weigh in, by reviewing the CAP draft and sharing feedback on measures for the state to adopt.

The draft was developed from feedback at more than 80 public events involving community groups, consultants, lawmakers, county officials and state departments.

“This is just a first crack at consolidating all the great information our partners and the community provided us,” said CCMAC Coordinator Leah Laramee. “We are looking forward to reshaping it to match local priorities.”

Residents can review the proposed actions, see others’ comments and share their own at hiclimate.consider.it or by emailing HI_Climate@hawaii.gov. Feedback categories include energy, transportation, agriculture, forestry and more.

The comment period is open through Sept. 30, 2025.