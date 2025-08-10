Maui News

Public input sought for state climate action plan

August 10, 2025, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Various industry professionals and students attend a recent Climate Career Café. (Courtesy: DLNR)

Rising seas, higher temperatures and growing wildfire, flood and drought risks are among the challenges facing Hawai‘i because of global climate change.

To help steer the state’s efforts to meet climate goals and address problems, the Hawai‘i State Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission has released a draft Climate Action Pathways (CAP) plan.

Residents are being asked to weigh in, by reviewing the CAP draft and sharing feedback on measures for the state to adopt.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The draft was developed from feedback at more than 80 public events involving community groups, consultants, lawmakers, county officials and state departments.

“This is just a first crack at consolidating all the great information our partners and the community provided us,” said CCMAC Coordinator Leah Laramee. “We are looking forward to reshaping it to match local priorities.”

Residents can review the proposed actions, see others’ comments and share their own at hiclimate.consider.it or by emailing HI_Climate@hawaii.gov. Feedback categories include energy, transportation, agriculture, forestry and more.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The comment period is open through Sept. 30, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments