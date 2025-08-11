Letter: Caught in a Tsunami Watch on Maui — A teen traveler’s story

Caught in a Tsunami Watch on Maui: A teen traveler’s story

By Lucas Hurwitz

We had just landed in Maui on July 29 after five nights in Oʻahu when every phone in baggage claim buzzed at once.

Tsunami watch for Hawaiʻi.

A watch means a tsunami is possible, but not yet confirmed. For most people around us, it was an alert to keep tabs on. For me, being from Los Angeles where earthquake drills start in preschool, it was surreal that an earthquake in Russia could trigger a possible tsunami here in the Pacific. That night would show me how connected our world really is — how events in one corner of the globe can ripple into lives thousands of miles away.

From baggage claim, we called our hotel. The receptionist’s voice was calm: it was just a watch, they had plans in place, and we should keep coming. Standing there with our luggage, we debated whether to find a room inland or head to our beachfront hotel in Wailea. Their confidence tipped us, and we went.

Wailea is about 16 miles from the airport, with one main road in and out. Four miles from the hotel, our phones lit up again — this time with a tsunami warning. The instructions were blunt: evacuate coastal areas, move to higher ground or a vertical evacuation site, and stay there until the all-clear. The first wave for Hawaiʻi was projected to hit at 7:17 p.m.

Almost immediately, we noticed the opposite lane had bumper-to-bumper traffic heading inland. Our driver said he had never seen it that backed up. That’s when the second choice hit: turn around and risk hours in gridlock with no guaranteed room inland, or keep going and follow the hotel’s plan. If we turned back, there was a real possibility of being stuck in the car without shelter when the wave hit. We called again. The receptionist’s tone was sharper now and she explained that guests below the 4th floor would be moved to the ballroom, while those on the 4th floor and above would shelter in place as part of the hotel’s vertical evacuation plan. We pressed on, the pull of our plan carrying us toward the coast as the tide of people flowed the other way.

At the Grand Wailea, the usual leis and breezy welcome were replaced by staff helping guests get situated and preparing for the tsunami. Our driver, in true aloha spirit, waited with his phone buzzing from family checking on him until we decided for sure whether to stay or leave with him.

Inside, the open-air lobby moved like the resort’s lazy river, slow on the surface with a current of urgency underneath. Guests hoping to negotiate their way to higher floors waited in line at reception. When it was finally our turn to check in, we were first offered a gorgeous suite on the 2nd floor, close to the pool with an ocean view — the kind of room we’d have loved on any other day, just not today. Apparently all the rooms on higher floors were sold out, but my mom, never one to accept “no” when safety was at stake, kept pushing. After rechecking, they found us a room on the 8th floor for the night.

Before heading up, we walked over to the ballroom on the 2nd floor. I’ve been coming here since I was three years old, but in a moment like this, even familiar places feel different. The ballroom would be our fallback if staying high on the 8th floor ever stopped being safe. In situations like this, it’s not enough to have a plan — you need to know your next plan too.

By then, beaches, pools, and oceanfront restaurants were closed. Loulu, on the 4th floor, was the only place still open. The line snaked past the entrance, full of guests ordering “just in case” meals. Staff stayed calm and kind; guests were patient, with that unspoken we’re-in-this-together feeling. My mom and sister went up to the room to wait for the bellman and grab our bags while my dad and I stayed to wait for the food. It took 45 minutes to order and another hour and fifteen minutes to get it.

Alerts came hourly, then every half hour, with sirens faint in the distance. My nine-year-old sister came back down with my mom and asked, “Are we going to be okay?” My mom nodded. At 6:58 p.m., eerily close to the projected wave time, our order was ready. A long line still stretched behind us.