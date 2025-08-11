Maui Surf Forecast for August 12, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|3-5
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:58 PM HST.
Swell Summary
PacIOOS buoys at Barber's Point and Kaumalapau (Lanai) indicate rather steady significant wave heights through today. However, energy in the longer periods has nonetheless begun to fall off and is indicative of surf having fallen below the advisory threshold this afternoon. The High Surf Advisory has therefore been cancelled. This swell will gradually subside through the week. S shores then get a modest bump this weekend in response to a small long period pulse emanating from the S Hemisphere. Surf along E shores remains small for the next several days as building trades remain on the lighter side. Short period chop increases this weekend as stronger trades develop. Surf along N and W shores remains tiny.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
