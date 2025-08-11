Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 12, 2025

August 11, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
6-8
6-8
3-5
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 04:08 PM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 10:39 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:14 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 09:59 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 04:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









Swell Summary




PacIOOS buoys at Barber's Point and Kaumalapau (Lanai) indicate rather steady significant wave heights through today. However, energy in the longer periods has nonetheless begun to fall off and is indicative of surf having fallen below the advisory threshold this afternoon. The High Surf Advisory has therefore been cancelled. This swell will gradually subside through the week. S shores then get a modest bump this weekend in response to a small long period pulse emanating from the S Hemisphere. Surf along E shores remains small for the next several days as building trades remain on the lighter side. Short period chop increases this weekend as stronger trades develop. Surf along N and W shores remains tiny. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
