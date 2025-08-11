UH football home games to air LIVE statewide in 2025 season

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. PC: University of Hawaiʻi / UH News

In a major win for local fans across the state, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa announced today that six Rainbow Warrior football home games in the 2025 season and the game at Colorado State on Oct. 18 will be broadcast live, statewide, at no additional cost to viewers of Spectrum Sports.

For the first time ever, UH football home games that aren’t picked up by national networks will be available live on Spectrum Sports to Spectrum TV and Hawaiian Telcom customers with no pay-per-view fees or broadcast delays. The decision is part of a one-year contract extension with Spectrum as the official TV home of UH Athletics.

“We’re thrilled to make Rainbow Warrior football more accessible than it has been in decades,” said UH Mānoa Athletics Director Matt Elliott. “No tape delays. No pay-per-view. No added fees for anyone already watching UH sports at home.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Elliott said the move would not have happened without the strong support of UH President Wendy Hensel. Hensel said it’s an example of the university’s commitment to serving the community.

“This is more than a broadcast decision, it’s a reflection of our values and the special relationship between the university and the people of Hawaiʻi,” said Hensel. “We want every fan, from every island and every community, to feel connected to UH and our student-athletes.”

The expanded broadcast availability is a “game-changer,” according to Elliott, and was made possible through UH’s longstanding relationship with Spectrum Sports.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This partnership with the University of Hawai’i expands access to more fans and brings exceptional value to our customers,” said Dan Schmidt, senior director and coordinating producer, Spectrum Sports. “We are looking forward to an unforgettable season, delivering high-quality sports coverage that will allow viewers to catch all the excitement.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Spectrum customers with Spectrum TV Select Plus or Spectrum TV Platinum can watch UH Football on Spectrum Sports on channels 12 and 1012 (Hawaiian Telcom Channel 89) or via the Spectrum TV App. The broadcasts will also be available outside of Hawai‘i on the Mountain West app (available on Android and Apple devices and Apple TV).

UH Football Head Coach Timmy Chang said it is a major win for the program and its loyal supporters.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Hawaiʻi football is YOUR TEAM, the entire state of Hawai‘i,” said Chang. “Our team carries the pride, the history, and the aloha of our islands everyday we train, every time we take the field. Now, the whole state gets to watch and feel the passion of every game. Go Warriors!”

“Hawaiʻi’s passion and loyalty for UH is something any pro team would envy,” Elliott added. “We had an opportunity to do something different this season, and we went for it. This is our way of saying mahalo to the greatest fans in the world.”

As most UH athletic programs prepare to join football in the Mountain West Conference in the coming year, new television contracts are still being negotiated. Elliott noted that while future seasons may look different, this year’s decision is about the here and now.

“For this season, Rainbow Warrior football is yours,” he said. “Because UH Football is Our Team. Hawaiʻi’s Team.”

The 2025 football season kicks off with a nationally televised home opener against Stanford.



