Applications now open for home rebuilding programs benefiting survivors of 2023 Maui wildfire

Lahaina. PC: courtesy Department of Accounting and General Services

The County of Maui Office of Recovery has opened applications for its Hoʻokumu Hou housing programs supported by Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds.

Newly named Hoʻokumu Hou focuses on housing initiatives intended to help wildfire survivors receive the means they need to stay, or return, home.

Individuals and families who meet eligibility criteria, including income limits and loss of property during the 2023 Maui wildfires, may now apply for funding through three relief programs: the Single-Family Homeowner Reconstruction Program; the Single-Family Homeowner Reimbursement Program; and the First-Time Homebuyer Opportunity Program.

Each program will require residents to submit documentation that may include government ID, proof of citizenship/legal residence, income verification, home ownership and mortgage documentation, and documentation of assistance received to date. For all programs, participants will be required to comply with terms to keep their properties affordable and available to income-qualified buyers.

“The Hoʻokumu Hou program is here to help our families take the next step toward rebuilding and returning home,” County Office of Recovery administrator John Smith said. “If you were impacted by the wildfires, I encourage you to apply today. These resources were designed for you — to bridge the gaps, ease the burden, and make sure you have a clear path forward.”

Hawaiian Council is overseeing case management for Hoʻokumu Hou and working with community members on the application process. “If in doubt, please apply,” said Kukui Keahi, Hawaiian Council associate director, Kākoʻo Maui Programs. “The application is very simple, and you’ll have a great team behind you, helping you every step of the way.”

Residents may apply for Hoʻokumu Hou programs through the following options:

Online: Visit hookumuhou.mauicounty.gov

Mobile app: Download the Maui Office of Recovery (Maui OOR) app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store

In person: Apply with an intake specialist at a Hoʻokumu Hou location in Lahaina or Kahului, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturdays by appointment. Locations are Lahaina Gateway, 325 Keawe St., Suite B102, and Maui Mall, Kākoʻo Maui Relief & Aid Services Center, 53 E. Kamehameha Ave., Suite 101, Kahului.

Application appointments can be made via the online scheduling form at hookumuhou.mauicounty.gov, or by calling the center at 808-865-4007. For more information about CDBG-DR and the Hoʻokumu Hou programs, visit: hookumuhou.mauicounty.gov.