BOH’s new Hāna Branch includes an Easy-Deposit ATM — the first in the area to accept deposits

BOH Hāna Branch. PC: courtesy

Bank of Hawaiʻi marked a milestone with the blessing of its newest Branch of Tomorrow in Hāna, Maui on Monday, reinforcing its commitment to modernize branches in close-knit communities across Hawaiʻi and the West Pacific.

The Hāna Branch has been the only financial institution in this area of Maui for more than 90 years, since 1932. Now, as Bank of Hawaiʻi’s newest Branch of Tomorrow, it includes a 24/7 Easy Deposit ATM—the first in the area to accept deposits.

The 464 sq. ft. space with a refreshed interior design, has been modernized to include a private Pili room for in-person or virtual consultations, as well as a technology-focused Teller Bar.

BOH Hāna Branch. PC: courtesy

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“As the only full-service bank in Hāna, the branch serves as a critical financial lifeline for residents, businesses and kūpuna in the region. We want Hāna residents to know that Bank of Hawaiʻi is here and invested in the community for generations to come,” said Bank of Hawaiʻi Chairman and CEO Peter Ho.

The Hāna Branch is open five days a week on Mondays through Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays, 3 to 6 p.m. It is located in Hāna Shopping Center. The architect is Peter Vincent Architects, and the contractor is Arita Poulson. For more information, visit: boh.com/hana.

BOH Hāna Branch. PC: courtesy

With 51 branches system-wide, Bank of Hawaiʻi is the only financial institution on all main Hawaiian islands and throughout the West Pacific. Bank of Hawaiʻi is investing in the following Branch of Tomorrow transformations over a two-year period:

ʻEleʻele, Kauaʻi (opened March 11, 2024)

Lahaina, Maui (opened May 12, 2025)

Tamuning, Guam (opened July 14, 2025)

Kaʻū, Hawaiʻi Island (2025)

Kona, Hawaiʻi Island (2025)

Lānaʻi (2026)

Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi (2026)