Hawaiian Community Assets becomes first NeighborWorks America chartered member

From left to right: US Rep. Jill Tokuda; Alex Sasayama, Senior Relationship Manager, NeighborWorks America; Chelsie Evans, Executive Director of Hawaiian Community Assets; Jeff Gilbreath, Executive Director of Hawaiian Community Lending; and Lisa Hasegawa, Regional Vice President, Western Region, NeighborWorks America, on Aug. 11, 2025, at the ʻImiloa Astronomy Center in Hilo. Photographer credit: Cody Fay Alameda

In a historic milestone for Hawai‘i, Hawaiian Community Assets (HCA) has officially joined the NeighborWorks America network, a congressionally chartered nonprofit that supports housing and community development nationwide.

Elected officials, community partners, and clients gathered Monday evening at the ʻImiloa Astronomy Center in Hilo to celebrate this achievement and HCA’s 25 years of transformative impact.

Out of nearly 250 chartered NeighborWorks organizations nationwide, HCA is the first to represent the entire state of Hawai‘i — helping position the islands as a leader in innovative housing solutions. This comes as Hawai‘i faces a statewide housing crisis, with 64,490 units needed by 2028, according to the 2024 Hawaiʻi Housing Planning Study from the State Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism.

“Now more than ever, we must defend the tools that work,” said Chelsie Evans, Executive Director of HCA. “NeighborWorks and local partners like HCA are proving that community-led models can unlock real, lasting change. In a time of political uncertainty, our communities must be the constant.”

From left to right: Tiffany Jackson and Chelsie Evans, Executive Director of Hawaiian Community Assets (HCA), tour Jackson’s new home in Hilo on Aug. 10, 2025. Jackson is the first HCA client to own her home through the organization’s pioneering Ua Hale Aʻela program. Photographer credit: Cody Fay Alameda

In fiscal year 2024 alone, NeighborWorks’ investment footprint in Hawai‘i reached nearly $100 million — a testament to what’s possible when national and local partnerships align. With HCA’s entry into the network, this impact will continue to grow.

“Every day the organization works to improve the lives of residents across Hawai‘i by delivering affordable housing services and accessible financial products,” said Lisa Hasegawa, NeighborWorks Regional Vice President, Western Region. “Their focus on engaging and serving Native Hawaiian communities with culturally relevant strategies and programs is their strength. Their inclusion in the network will bolster the national impact of NeighborWorks and deepen our impact in Native communities.”

US Sen. Mazie Hirono praised HCA’s vision and dedication in a written statement: “Since its creation in 2000, HCA has helped Hawai‘i families build sustainable wealth through financial education, grants, and loans. To the leadership and staff — mahalo for 25 years of dedicated service. Congratulations on your chartering into NeighborWorks America.”

Yesterday’s chartering event, themed He Ho‘oilina (“the legacy”), also honored HCA’s pioneering Ua Hale Aʻela program — a rent-with-option-to-purchase model that turns Hawai‘i renters into homeowners in 2 years or less.

“Walking through the door and saying, ‘This is my house’ — it’s a feeling I can’t explain. It’s stability for my children. It’s hope,” said Tiffany Jackson, the first HCA client to own her home through the program.

Makana Reilly, Director of Advancement and Communications at Hawaiian Community Assets (HCA), welcomes Tiffany Jackson and her family on Aug. 11, 2025, at the ʻImiloa Astronomy Center in Hilo. Jackson is the first HCA client to own her home through the organization’s pioneering Ua Hale Aʻela program. Photographer credit: Cody Fay Alameda

To secure the financing she needed to buy, Jackson worked with Hawai‘i Community Lending (HCL), Hawai‘i’s premier nonprofit mortgage lender and a sister organization to HCA. Through a groundbreaking partnership between HCL and the County of Hawai‘i, Jackson accessed a Deferred Payment Loan — an innovative, 0% interest second mortgage designed to help low income local residents purchase homes. The loan provided up to $200,000 in financing. It does not need to be repaid as long as the homeowner resides in the home or is sold to another low-income local resident.

County funding for the Deferred Payment Loan program has been fully expended and no loans are currently available. Local residents interested in advocating for the County to fund the program for future use can add their name to an online petition here.

Working together, HCA and HCL lead families through the homebuying process — from budgeting and savings to grants and loans. HCA’s services are rooted in Kahua Waiwai — a Native Hawaiian approach to financial empowerment that centers cultural identity and community care. Nearly 60% of the individuals HCA serves identify as Native Hawaiian, and all are connected by HCA and HCL’s shared goal of building generational wealth through housing and returning to the land.

Hawaiian Community Assets (HCA) has officially joined the NeighborWorks America network, a congressionally chartered nonprofit that supports housing and community development nationwide. Elected officials, community partners, and clients gathered Aug. 11, 2025, at the ʻImiloa Astronomy Center in Hilo to celebrate this achievement and HCA’s 25 years of transformative impact. Photographer credit: Cody Fay Alameda

As federal investments like NeighborWorks face cuts, HCA stands as proof that this funding is not charity — it’s a strategy for stabilizing families, closing racial wealth gaps, and planting roots where they belong.

“[HCA and HCL] were originally established as one organization. Today, we continue to work closely together to address the needs of local and Native Hawaiian families so they can buy homes and get back to the land,” said Jeff Gilbreath, executive director of Hawai‘i Community Lending. “Many Hawaiian families feel they’ll never be able to own a home, but our innovative programs and financing can make the difference. We’re showing the nation what’s possible when policy and action align with the real needs of community.”

HCA has also launched a $25 million campaign to expand its impact and preserve homes for future generations. Those interested in joining the movement to make housing a human right in Hawai‘i can learn more at HawaiianCommunity.net.

Hawai‘i residents interested in homeownership through the Ua Hale Aʻela program are encouraged to enroll at hawaiiancommunity.net/ua-hale-aela.