Hospice Maui’s Cindy Garcia honored with statewide Distinguished Service Award

Hospice Maui announced that Cindy Garcia, Lead Intake Coordinator, has been awarded the 2025 Distinguished Service Award for Non-Clinical Support Staff by the Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi.

This prestigious statewide award recognizes outstanding non-clinical healthcare professionals whose dedication, innovation, and service significantly enhance their organizations. Garcia’s 25 years of unwavering commitment, leadership and aloha spirit have made her an integral part of Hospice Maui’s mission to provide compassionate, patient-centered care for Maui families.

Throughout her career, Garcia has been the first point of contact for many patients and families facing serious illness.

“Her calm presence, reassuring voice, and tireless dedication have guided countless families through some of life’s most vulnerable and emotional moments. She has played a pivotal role in ensuring that patients receive timely, compassionate support as they begin their care journey with Hospice Maui.,” according to the announcement.

“I was really surprised when I found out,” said Cindy Garcia. “It’s humbling to be recognized in this way, but to me, it’s not about me, it’s about our entire Hospice Maui team. None of what we do happens alone. I’m grateful to be part of a group of people who truly care about every patient and family we serve.”

Melanie Dwyer, CEO of Hospice Maui said, “We are thrilled to see Cindy’s dedication recognized at the state level. Cindy embodies the heart of Hospice Maui. Her professionalism, compassion, and deep commitment to our patients and families reflect the values we strive for every day.”

As a local, community-based nonprofit provider, this recognition not only honors Cindy personally but also shines a light on the essential and compassionate work being done by Hospice Maui and its team of healthcare professionals.

The Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi’s Distinguished Service Award for Non-Clinical Support Staff is part of their annual Healthcare Heroes celebration, spotlighting individuals whose efforts behind the scenes make a meaningful impact on Hawaiʻi’s healthcare community.

Founded in 1978, Hospice Maui is Maui County’s only nonprofit hospice, providing compassionate, expert end-of-life care. We offer home-based hospice, palliative, and pediatric care, as well as the distinction of a 5-star rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Hospice Maui ensures care is never denied due to financial hardship, thanks to generous community support. Their mission is to provide deeply compassionate individualized hospice and palliative care that empowers patients and families, honors their beliefs and values, and enhances comfort and dignity. Learn more at www.HospiceMaui.org.