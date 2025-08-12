Kihei Charter School celebrates 25th year of operation

Graduating students gather on the Kīhei Charter School’s great lawn for graduation ceremonies. Since its founding the school has graduated 800 students. File PC: Kīhei Charter School

Aug. 4, the first day of the 2025-2026 school year, also marked the start of the 25th year of education at Kīhei Charter School on Maui.

That school’s philosophy sees the entire community as a learning laboratory and a classroom for students being taught to take responsibility for developing lifelong learning habits by focusing on project-based learning and community service.

Kīhei Charter School’s mission is to conceptualize, organize and build innovative learning environments with custom designed educational programs that will prepare students for a satisfying and productive life in the 21st Century.

The story of the Charter School and its quarter century of service began in 1996 with the opening of Kamaliʻi Elementary School through a private/public partnership that produced a needed elementary school.

“That sparked a grass roots community conversation. If an elementary school could be built using new ideas, maybe an entire K-12 school could be created as well,” according to information compiled by Kīhei Charter School.

“At the time the elementary school was built, Kīhei was the fastest growing area in Hawaiʻi. It had no high school; Students had to wake up early and take a bus in the dark to get to class. The timing of the bus ride home meant no time to stay after school for sports or extracurricular activities,” according to the announcement.

The citizen group saw that the need for a school would be able to move faster than the multi-year process it would take to appropriate the money, draw up the plans and build a new Kīhei High School.

Their idea was to create a public charter school with its own governance board outside of the Department of Education (DOE). A tuition free public education facility, just like every other public school in the state, except for having its own board of education and free from some of the constraints from the DOE.

But, there was no legislation authorizing Charter Schools in Hawaiʻi. The community group pushed forward and in 1999 the Hawaiʻi State Legislature passed legislation authorizing charter schools in the state of Hawaiʻi. On May 16, 2001, the Kīhei Charter School received its state charter to operate a charter school in Kīhei.

Since its initial beginning the Charter School has been housed at the Kīhei Youth Center, St. Theresa Church, the former Hope Chapel, Līpoa Center, and the Maui Research and Technology Center. Since 2018, it has been in its own three-story building on Līpoa Parkway above Piʻilani Highway.

Since its start the school has graduated over 800 students. Its graduates have won numerous academic and sports awards. Almost all graduates have gone on to college, entered military service or continued with vocational career education.

“Community partnerships have been strengthened, student civic engagement has been encouraged, and the school has continued to be part of the state and national charter school movement,” school administrators say.

Cheryl Zarro was one of the charter schools original community founding members. She has the history of the school deep in her memory. Looking back, she said, “As we celebrate 25 years of Kīhei Charter School, I am filled with immense pride for the community we’ve built. This milestone is not just a reflection of our growth, but of the incredible students, families, and staff who have come together to create something truly special. It’s a testament to the power of education, collaboration, and our shared commitment to fostering curious, compassionate, and capable learners. I look forward to the next chapter with the same passion and hope that has fueled our success from the very beginning.”

After 25 years the school continues to grow. “Currently, we have openings in kindergarten, second grade, third grade, and grades 9-12,” said Head of School Michael Stubbs. “Registration is on a first come first served basis. We are a public school, so there is no tuition,” Stubbs added.

Parents interested in completing an application for their child, can go to the school administrative office located at 650 Līpoa Parkway in Kīhei to pick up enrollment application forms. Once completed, the enrollment application forms must be left at the administrative office.

For more information about the Kīhei Charter School go to Kiheicharter.org.