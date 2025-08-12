Maui County Federal Credit Union announces new President and CEO

Michele Kawahara

Maui County Federal Credit Union (MCFCU) announced the appointment of Michele Kawahara as its new President and CEO, effective Sept. 1, 2025. Kawahara succeeds Gary Fukuroku, who will retire on Aug. 31, 2025, after more than three decades of leadership.

Since taking the helm in 1991, Fukuroku has guided MCFCU through growth, from one branch and nine employees serving 6,000 members, to three branches with a team of nearly 70 serving more than 20,000 members. Under his leadership, the credit union expanded its products and services to better meet members’ needs, introduced digital banking, built two main offices, and modernized its core processing system. According to the announcement, Fukuroku was able to do this “all while staying true to the credit union philosophy of ‘people helping people’ and fulfilling its mission of caring for members’ needs by providing services that encourage financial well-being.”

Kawahara has served as MCFCU’s Vice President for the past five years, playing a key role in strategic planning, operational growth, and strengthening community partnerships. Prior to joining MCFCU, she served as CEO of West Maui Community Federal Credit Union for nearly 14 years, gaining extensive leadership experience and a deep understanding of the unique needs of Maui’s residents.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I am honored to be chosen to lead Maui County Federal Credit Union into its next chapter,” said Kawahara. “It’s a privilege to build upon the strong foundation and remarkable legacy Gary has established over the past 34 years. I will continue to work to ensure our members’ needs remain at the center of every decision, to strengthen their financial futures, and to honor the credit union tradition of ‘people helping people.’”

Rhonda Loo, Chair of the MCFCU Board of Directors, said, “The Board conducted a thoughtful and thorough search process to ensure we selected a leader who embodies our mission and values. Michele’s credit union leadership, deep community roots, and dedication to our members make her the ideal choice to guide us into the future.”

Maui County Federal Credit Union

“Maui County Federal Credit Union extends its heartfelt gratitude to Gary Fukuroku for his decades of service, visionary leadership, and unwavering dedication to members and the Maui community,” according to the announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Founded in 1937, Maui County Federal Credit Union serves more than 20,000 members through branches in Kahului, Lahaina and Wailuku.