Maui Diagnostic Imaging welcomes Dr. Rosaleen Parsons, MD, as Medical Director

Dr. Rosaleen Parsons, MD

Maui Diagnostic Imaging is pleased to welcome Dr. Rosaleen Parsons, MD as its new Medical Director. In this role, Parsons leads the strategic and clinical direction of the facility, overseeing quality assurance, physician engagement, and the integration of innovative technologies.

According to the announcement, Maui Diagnostic Imaging is described as one of Maui’s most advanced outpatient imaging centers, with a commitment to delivering exceptional patient care, refining imaging protocols and fostering a collaborative, service-focused culture.

Dr. Parsons is recognized for her expertise in body imaging and oncologic radiology, bringing advanced knowledge in cancer imaging to support Maui’s growing healthcare needs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Before joining Maui Diagnostic Imaging, Dr. Parsons served as Chair of Radiology at Maui Memorial Medical Center, where she is credited with strengthening clinical integration, enhanced imaging protocols, and advanced hospital-wide goals for quality improvement and safety. She also served on the Medical Executive Committee, chaired and vice-chaired the Quality Review Committee, and acted as Trauma Radiology Liaison—roles that deepened her impact on system-level decision-making and operational excellence.

Earlier in her career, Dr. Parsons was Full Professor of Radiology and led the Department of Diagnostic Imaging at Fox Chase Cancer Center for nearly two decades. There, she directed strategy and operations at one of the nation’s top cancer centers, implementing advanced oncologic imaging protocols, expanding educational programs, and strengthening multidisciplinary collaboration across oncology specialties.

Dr. Parsons was elected to fellowship status in both the American College of Radiology and the Society of Abdominal Radiology in recognition of her international expertise in radiology. She has authored more than 35 peer-reviewed publications, contributed to multiple book chapters, and delivered over 50 invited presentations worldwide. She has served as an editorial board member, manuscript reviewer and oral board examiner for the American Board of Radiology.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Her leadership and contributions have been recognized with honors including Castle Connolly Top Doctor, Exceptional Women in Medicine, and Philadelphia Magazine Top Docs. She also completed the Harvard School of Public Health program for clinical chiefs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Dr. Parsons joins a distinguished team of Maui Diagnostic Imaging radiologists, including:

Dr. Andrew V. Kayes – Specializing in Musculoskeletal Imaging and Breast Imaging.

– Specializing in Musculoskeletal Imaging and Breast Imaging. Dr. Anthony DeVan Hollman – Specializing in Mammography and Women’s Imaging.

– Specializing in Mammography and Women’s Imaging. Dr. James Reza Fernandez – Specializing in Neuroradiology, Breast Imaging, and Thoracic Imaging.

Together, this team provides comprehensive diagnostic expertise across multiple specialties, ensuring Maui patients have access to world-class imaging services close to home.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Diagnostic Imaging is a leading outpatient imaging center dedicated to providing advanced diagnostic services with a focus on accuracy, safety and compassionate patient care. The center offers a full range of imaging modalities, including MRI, CT, Mammography, Ultrasound, DEXA, and X-ray, using state-of-the-art technology and expert radiologist interpretation.