Survey deadline on Green Fee funding implementation, Aug. 15

Gov. Josh Green M.D. discusses the Green Fee at a news conference in May. PC: Office of the Governor.

Care for ʻĀina Now (CAN), a coalition of conservationists, community leaders, tourism industry partners, and cultural practitioners who have long advocated for Hawaiʻi’s “Green Fee” legislation, is urging the public to share their input before the Aug. 15 deadline for its statewide survey. The survey seeks ideas and priorities for how funding from the new law can best address critical shortfalls facing Hawaiʻi’s natural resources.

The feedback collected will help CAN compile descriptions of funding needs and priorities across the islands. While information may be shared in summary form with government agencies preparing legislative funding requests, the survey is not a request for proposals (RFP) and does not guarantee any funding. CAN is not affiliated with the Governor’s Office, but the survey findings will inform CAN leadership as they shape recommendations to the Governor’s office and state lawmakers.

Gov. Green recently signed into law Act 96, establishing the nation’s first climate impact fee—known as the “Green Fee.” This dedicated funding source supports environmental stewardship, hazard mitigation, and sustainable tourism. The law increases the state’s transient accommodations tax from 10.25% to 11%, which is expected to generate about $100 million annually. For example, a $400 hotel room will incur an additional $3 per night in taxes, with proceeds dedicated to protecting Hawaiʻi’s natural and cultural resources.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The coalition envisions these funds fueling a durable mālama ʻāina workforce, fostering partnerships between state agencies and community-based organizations, ensuring transparency through public reporting, and creating a fair, accessible process to get resources to the people and projects that need them most. CAN recommends a diverse advisory group—comprising conservation leaders, cultural practitioners, community groups, agencies, businesses and legislators—should guide spending so it reflects the priorities of Hawaiʻi’s people.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make good use of this new, vital and steady stream of funding to protect Hawai‘i’s natural and cultural heritage for generations to come,” according to Care for ʻĀina Now. “But for this to work, it must be guided by the people of Hawai‘i. Your voice matters—we need your ideas to ensure that every dollar from the Green Fee is spent in ways that are transparent, equitable, and impactful for our ʻāina, our wai, and our communities.”

For more information or to take the survey, click here.