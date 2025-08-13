5 residents displaced by Haʻikū structure fire; Blaze results in $270,000 in damages

Haʻikū structure fire. PC: Maui Fire Department

Five residents were displaced by a fire at a Haʻikū home on Tuesday afternoon and were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire was first reported at 2:55 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2025 at a home on Akahai Place.

Fire officials estimated damages from the blaze at $270,000 to the structure and its contents. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy fire on the second and third floors of the residence. Firefighters attacked the fire within the structure, as additional crews extinguished brush that was burning on the property that had been ignited by the structure fire, according to department reports.

Responding units included: Engine 2, Engine 10, Rescue 10, Tanker 10, a battalion chief and a fire investigator.

The fire was brought under control at 5:43 p.m. and was declared extinguished at around 9 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

