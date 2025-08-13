Lights for Lahaina & Light March Brings Community Together for Healing and Hope

Illustration: Light March to Pu‘unoa Beach—a sunset journey of remembrance and hope. Courtesy: Lights for Lahaina

An inaugural Lights for Lahaina & Light March is scheduled to take place on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The free event provides a chance for the community to come together, inviting all to reflect on Lahaina’s past, celebrate its resilience, and move forward with hope into the future.

Presented by Aloha Amplified, Inc., the event will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. on the grounds of Maria Lanakila Catholic Church (712 Waine‘e Street, Lahaina) and welcomes all of Maui’s ʻohana to share in a healing space and meaningful time with one another.

Maria Lanakila Catholic Church in Lahaina will be the venue for the upcoming Lights for Lahaina event on September 6, 2025. While much of the surrounding area—including most of the Sacred Hearts School campus—was lost in the August 2023 wildfire, the church itself was miraculously spared. Photo credit: Maria Lanakila Catholic Church

The evening will feature a moving Light March to Puʻunoa Beach, led by Kumu Kamaunu Kahaialiʻi, with stories shared along the way. Families can decorate lanterns with messages of hope to take home and contribute to the Lahaina Time Capsule, which will be opened in 2043 on the 20th anniversary of the wildfire.

Event highlights also include live entertainment, hula performances, storytelling, keiki art activities, guided Hā moments, stargazing, and local food vendors. Guests will also have opportunities to connect with organizations supporting Lahaina’s recovery and cultural preservation.

“We are deeply grateful to Maria Lanakila Catholic Church for welcoming us to hold this special event on their historic grounds and for their unwavering dedication to the Lahaina community,” said Linn Nishikawa, Board President of Aloha Amplified, Inc. “That same spirit of aloha is shared by our generous event sponsors, along with the many organizations, Rotaries and individuals coming together to help make this event possible. Each activity is thoughtfully created to honor Lahaina’s past while inspiring hope for its future, and we invite Maui’s ʻohana to join us for an evening of remembrance, connection, and healing.”

Wilmont Kamaunu Kahaiali‘i, Lahaina resident, cultural practitioner, and Aloha Amplified board member said, “Many of us are still walking our own healing journeys. This event, and the many hands and hearts bringing it to life, remind us that we are not alone. Each illuminating lantern and each story shared helps to strengthen our spirit and light the path forward.”

Lights for Lahaina & Light March is presented by Aloha Amplified, Inc. in collaboration with Mālama Maui ʻOhana Foundation. Sponsors include: Maui Strong Fund of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation, Maria Lanakila Catholic Church, Sacred Hearts School, Pacific Media Group, County of Maui Office of Economic Development, Maui Pono Foundation, Paul and Jillina Dinletir, Pasha Hawaiʻi, Maui Paradise Properties, Na Kia‘i O Maui, Joyce Chung, and Jonathan and Guacolda Zinsmeyer.



For event information, visit LightsforLahaina.org. Sponsor and donor opportunities for Lights for Lahaina are available, to learn more visit LightsforLahaina.org.

Aloha Amplified, Inc. is a Hawai‘i-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering community resilience, cultural preservation, and economic vitality across Hawai‘i. Through events, programs, and initiatives, the organization works to amplify the voices, stories, and needs of the community — especially in times of recovery and rebuilding. Learn more at AlohaAmplified.org.