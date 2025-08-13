Mayor Richard Bissen bringing Holomua Kākou back to East Maui, Aug. 20-21

Mayor Richard Bissen is bringing Holomua Kākou back to East Maui next Wednesday and Thursday, as part of his continuing efforts to take county government to the rural areas of Maui County.

“Our rural communities deserve meaningful access to government in their hometowns,” Bissen said. “Our residents lead busy lives with work, family and community commitments, and we appreciate the time and valuable insights they share with us.”

“Mayor Bissen and Your Team in Your Town” events will be held in East Maui on Wednesday, Aug. 20, and Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. Office of the Mayor staff will be available to answer questions and provide assistance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at Wānanalua Congregational Church, Mother Alice Hall, 10 Hauʻoli Road, Hāna.

On Wednesday evening, Aug. 20, Mayor Bissen will host a community talk story from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Helene Hall Community Center, 174 Keawa Place, Hāna.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

On Thursday, Aug. 21, the Office of the Mayor will host a grant workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wānanalua Congregational Church, Mother Alice Hall. The session will be facilitated by County Chief of Staff Cynthia Lallo and Budget Director Lesley Milner and will focus on general grant writing skills. They also will be available to answer questions related to the County’s grants process.

East Maui residents are welcome to submit topics and questions ahead of the community talk story via email to Public.Affairs@mauicounty.gov. Those attending the meeting that evening also can ask questions in person.

Holomua Kākou events are planned for Molokaʻi in August and Lānaʻi in September.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD