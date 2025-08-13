Update: Maui Lani brush fire contained

Maui Lani fire. PC: courtesy (8.13.25)

(Update: 10:12 p.m., 10:15 p.m., Aug. 13, 2025)

The Maui Lani brush fire has since been contained as of 10:09 p.m. on Wednesday night. The brush fire alert notification that was previously posted on the Genasys Protect app, has since expired. There are no current alerts in place. Maui fire crews were called to the scene of a brush fire shortly before 9 p.m. in an area near the Maui Lani LDS Church.

The public is advised to continue to avoid the area if possible to allow emergency crews to operate. Personnel with the Maui Emergency Management Agency will continue to monitor the situation and provide additional updates as needed.

For real-time evacuation notifications, zone status updates, and to download the Genasys Protect evacuation app, visit: https://protect.genasys.com

(Update: 9:21 p.m. Aug. 13, 2025)

Maui fire crews are on the scene of a brush fire in Maui Lani near Maui Lani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive. The fire was reported at around 8:58 p.m. near the Maui Lani LDS Church, according to a Maui Emergency Management Agency update.

As of 9:21 p.m., MEMA advised that there are currently no evacuation orders in place; however, if you need extra time, prepare now to go. Smoke may also pose a health risk to those in the area.

The public is advised to follow instructions from officials and stay informed. Motorist should avoid the area and allow first responders to work.

For real-time evacuation notifications, zone status updates, and to download the Genasys Protect evacuation app, visit: https://protect.genasys.com