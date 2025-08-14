Par Hawaiʻi golf tournament raises $50K for two nonprofits: Hawai‘i Meals on Wheels and Kupu

From left, Eric Wright, president, Par Hawaii; John Leong, chief executive officer and co-founder, Kupu; and Lillie Tekie, Senior Manager, Project Management Office, Par Pacific, and Golf Tournament Chair.

Par Hawaiʻi, which will begin producing renewable fuels at its refinery in Kapolei this year, raised $50,000 from its annual Par Hawaiʻi Charity Golf Tournament, held at Kapolei Golf Club on Aug. 8, 2025.

More than 200 golfers participated in the golf tournament, serving as sponsors to support the charity tournament. Proceeds from the tournament were divided to support two nonprofit beneficiaries, Hawaiʻi Meals on Wheels and Kupu.

Par Hawaiʻi selects nonprofit organizations to be beneficiaries for two consecutive years. This was the second year Hawaiʻi Meals on Wheels was a beneficiary of the golf tournament. Last year, Hawaiʻi Meals on Wheels received $25,000, and this year, received another $25,000, for a total of $50,000.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Since 1979, Hawaiʻi Meals on Wheels has helped Oʻahu elders and individuals with disabilities preserve their independence at home by providing hot and frozen, nutritious meals and regular personal interaction.

Kupu is a nonprofit organization founded in 2007 to empower youth to serve their communities through character-building, service-learning, and environmental stewardship opportunities that encourage native Hawaiian values. This was the first year that Kupu was named a beneficiary and the organization received $25,000.

“We appreciate the generous support of all the organizations that participate in our charity golf tournament,” said Marc Inouye, Par Hawaiʻi’s director of government and public affairs. “There are so many great nonprofit organizations doing wonderful work in our community. It’s always difficult to select organizations to be our beneficiaries. We select organizations that are filling an important need and are having a major positive impact on our community.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Over the past seven tournaments, Par Hawaiʻi Charity Golf Tournament has raised a total of $200,000 to support nonprofit organizations in the community. The Par Hawaiʻi Charity Golf Tournament began in 2016 and skipped two years as a result of the pandemic and resumed in 2022.