Partial closure of Kapuka‘ulua / Baldwin Beach for tree stump removal, Aug. 21-22

Kapuka‘ulua (Baldwin Beach). PC: County of Maui

A section of Baldwin Beach, also known as Kapuka‘ulua, will be temporarily closed for tree stump removal on Thursday, Aug. 21, and Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR).

The project is being conducted in coordination with the University of Hawai‘i Sea Grant College Program, which will be on site to oversee the work. Access to the designated work area will be restricted during the project to ensure public safety. The rest of the beach and park will remain open while work is underway.

This schedule is dependent on weather and may change accordingly. For more information, contact DPR’s Beautification Section at 808-270-7397.