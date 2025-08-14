Maui News

Partial closure of Kapuka‘ulua / Baldwin Beach for tree stump removal, Aug. 21-22

August 14, 2025, 1:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kapuka‘ulua (Baldwin Beach). PC: County of Maui

A section of Baldwin Beach, also known as Kapuka‘ulua, will be temporarily closed for tree stump removal on Thursday, Aug. 21, and Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR).

Kapuka‘ulua (Baldwin Beach). PC: County of Maui

The project is being conducted in coordination with the University of Hawai‘i Sea Grant College Program, which will be on site to oversee the work. Access to the designated work area will be restricted during the project to ensure public safety. The rest of the beach and park will remain open while work is underway.

Kapuka‘ulua (Baldwin Beach). PC: County of Maui

This schedule is dependent on weather and may change accordingly. For more information, contact DPR’s Beautification Section at 808-270-7397.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments