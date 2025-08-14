Queen Kaʻahumanu Center partners with HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts for Keiki Club

A free Keiki Club activity is being hosted by Queen Kaʻahumanu Center and HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts on the third Saturday of the month. PC: Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center and HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts are hosting a monthly Keiki Club, a free, fun and interactive event for keiki to explore hands-on crafts and unleash their imagination.

Keiki Club has long been a favorite for families, offering creative activities, expert guidance, and high-quality materials.

Since 1951, HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts has been a beloved neighborhood craft store serving Oʻahu, Maui, and Hawaiʻi Island. From paper crafting and painting to lei-making and jewelry design, the craft store offers a wide variety of supplies for every creative passion and celebration. The store’s collaboration with Queen Kaʻahumanu Center brings this expertise and love of crafting to the ongoing program.

Kauwela Shultz, general manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, said: “Keiki Club is a space where ʻohana can connect and keiki can discover new ways to express themselves. We’re thrilled to work with HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts to continue providing the engaging projects and quality materials that make each session memorable.”

Keiki Club is held every third Saturday of the month, with the next session from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday. For more information about Keiki Club and other events at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, visit queenkaahumanucenter.com/events/