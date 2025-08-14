Several inmates at Maui Community Correctional Center earn GED diplomas

Four of the five graduates are pictured here. PC: Courtesy of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) hosted a graduation ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, for five inmates who earned their General Education Development (GED) or High School Equivalency diploma while in custody at the facility.

Wednesday’s event is the second GED/High School Equivalency graduation at the facility. MCCC hosted its first in October 2024 for two graduates.

The DCR partners with the Hawaiʻi Department of Education McKinley Community School for Adults — Moanalua campus for the program. Students must have a passing score of 145 in four exams in each of the following subjects — reading/language arts, math, science and social studies — to earn their high school equivalency diploma.

Studies show that individuals who earn their GED while incarcerated are less likely to recidivate.

Vice Principal Kurt Ginoza issued diplomas to the graduates during the ceremony at the facility. One of the five inmates was not present because the inmate has since been released from custody.

Director Tommy Johnson of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation thanked MCCC Warden Liane Endo, education staff and community partners for their dedication and support.

“We are proud of all graduates for their accomplishments. This reflects the inmates’ commitment to transform their lives,” Johnson said.

After the ceremony, Deputy Director Sanna Muñoz of the DCR Rehabilitation Services and Programs Division congratulated the graduates, some of which are slated to reenter the community in the coming weeks.

Muñoz praised them for their focus and determination. “It was amazing to see their pride in this accomplishment and to learn that some of the graduates are interested in pursuing degrees in areas such as Hawaiian language, cybersecurity and culinary arts,” she said.

MCCC Warden Liane Endo congratulated the graduates for their achievements. “All of you have worked so hard and made that important investment in yourselves that will pay itself back many times forward,” Endo said.

DCR Corrections Education Program Manager Roseanne Propato said, “Today, we celebrate not just a diploma, but determination and resilience. Our graduates have shown that they have the courage to rise, to learn and to believe in a better future which is an inspiration to us all.”