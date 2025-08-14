Spoon & Key Market Wailea announces exclusive private dinner auction item with Shep Gordon and Chef Christopher Kulis at Maui Calls Gala

Chef Christopher Kulis of Spoon & Key. PC: courtesy

Spoon & Key Market Wailea announced a collaboration with the Maui Arts & Cultural Center (MACC) to offer an auction item at the 27th Maui Calls gala, taking place on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025: an exclusive private dinner for six guests at the Wailea beachfront home of legendary talent manager and culinary pioneer Shep Gordon, featuring a menu crafted by acclaimed Maui chef, Christopher Kulis, co-owner of Spoon & Key Market in Wailea.

This once-in-a-lifetime experience, available only through the Maui Calls gala, promises an unforgettable evening of world-class cuisine and unparalleled hospitality in a setting frequented by Hollywood’s elite, with every detail curated by Maui’s celebrated figures Shep Gordon and Chef Christopher Kulis.

Shep Gordon, affectionately known as “Supermensch” from the 2013 documentary “Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon” directed by Mike Myers, is a visionary talent manager, film producer, and culinary innovator who has shaped the entertainment and food industries for decades.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Born in Jackson Heights, Queens, Gordon began his career managing music legends like Alice Cooper, Blondie, and Luther Vandross, earning a reputation for his loyalty and creativity. In 1992, he revolutionized the culinary world by founding Alive Culinary Resources, the first talent agency for chefs, elevating culinary artists like Emeril Lagasse, Wolfgang Puck, and Roy Yamaguchi to global stardom.

A Maui resident since 1974, Gordon’s Wailea home has hosted luminaries such as Steven Tyler, Anthony Bourdain, and the Dalai Lama, for whom he has cooked numerous times. A passionate philanthropist, Gordon serves on the boards of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center and The Tibet Fund, and his annual Maui benefit dinners have provided over one million meals to those in need since 2008.

His memoir, “They Call Me Supermensch: A Backstage Pass to the Amazing Worlds of Film, Food, and Rock ‘n’ Roll,” is a New York Times bestseller, reflecting his extraordinary life of creativity and compassion.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Chefs Christopher Kulis and Tarah Principato, the culinary masterminds behind Spoon & Key Market in Wailea, bring a refined yet approachable flair to Maui’s dining scene. A Culinary Institute of America graduate, Kulis discovered his passion for cooking at age five.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

He began his career at 15 in The Broiler Room in Lake Tahoe, later training at culinary school at 19. As sous chef at Bouchon in California, he spent three years refining his skills and began annual culinary trips to Europe with the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group, shaping his innovative style.

On Maui, Kulis gained prominence as Chef de Cuisine at Capische? in Hotel Wailea, earning the 2012 Hawaiʻi Rising Star Chef award and helping secure the Relais & Châteaux designation. He championed farm-to-table dining with an on-site garden. In 2014, he partnered with Principato to open The Market Maui and later served as Executive Chef at Mākena Golf & Beach Club, where he built a culinary program featuring fine dining, American fare, open-fire cuisine, and private dining. At Mākena, he expanded his expertise to include Hawaiian, Japanese, Chinese, and Latin cuisines.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In January 2024, Kulis and Principato reenvisioned The Market Maui as Spoon & Key Market Wailea, an oceanfront gem with a vision to be a true Wailea neighborhood restaurant—a welcoming spot, distinct from bars or hotel dining. Spoon & Key Market Wailea has become a South Maui favorite, celebrated for its globally inspired, seasonally driven dishes crafted with local ingredients.

Wednesday through Saturday evenings, guests can enjoy both à la carte and prix fixe dining options, savoring à la carte delights like crudo boards, roasted chicken, and succulent Wagyu smash burgers, or indulging in an exquisite prix fixe menu showcasing caviar sets, farm-fresh plates, dry-aged meats, and locally caught fish, complemented by a curated wine list and craft cocktails, all enjoyed with stunning ocean views in an indoor-outdoor setting. Beyond dinner, Spoon & Key offers a vibrant all-day deli with breakfast and lunch wraps, sandwiches, salads, coffee, gourmet cheese, charcuterie, gelato, and locally sourced meats.

For intimate gatherings, explore their exclusive buy-out option. Visit daily starting at 8 a.m. for breakfast, lunch, and market delights, or join them for dinner Wednesday–Saturday. Reservations available online.

“This exclusive dinner promises an evening of culinary artistry, heartfelt hospitality, and the chance to step into the world of ‘Supermensch,'” according to an announcement. Bids are being accepted at the 27th Maui Calls gala on Aug. 16, 2025,. For more information about the Maui Calls event and auction, visit the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s website at www.mauiarts.org.