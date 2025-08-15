Maui News

Update/Extinguished: Maui fire crews responding to brush fire in Haʻikū

August 15, 2025, 1:51 PM HST
* Updated August 15, 3:52 PM
PC: Genasys Protect app

(Update: 3:33 p.m., Friday, Aug. 15, 2025)

The brush fire reported in Haʻikū near West Kuiaha Road and the Hāna Highway was declared extinguished as of 3:28 p.m.

(Update: 3:24 p.m., Friday, Aug. 15, 2025)

The brush fire reported in Haʻikū near West Kuiaha Road and the Hāna Highway was declared contained as of 3:16 p.m.

(Update: 2:49 p.m., Friday, Aug. 15, 2025)

Hāna Highway at West Kuiaha Road is now OPEN.

(Posted: 1:51 p.m., Friday, Aug. 15, 2025)

Maui fire crews are on the scene of a brush fire located near West Kuiaha Road and the Hāna Highway in Haʻikū. The fire was first reported at around 1:35 p.m. in an area of tall cane grass. Maui fire crews are battling the fire in gusty conditions with 20 mph winds reported. Maui police have closed the Hāna Highway in both directions at West Keisha Road.

Check back for further updates, which will be posted as more information becomes available.

