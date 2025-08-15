Permits sought for ongoing Kaheawa Wind Power operations in West Maui

Kaheawa Wind Power. PC: First Wind.

State permits are being sought for another 20 years of operations of Kaheawa Wind Power 1, located above the town of Māʻalaea. The 30-megawatt wind farm’s original 20-year power purchase agreement is set to expire in 2026.

Kaheawa Wind Power is proposing to continue using existing turbines and infrastructure. A draft environmental impact statement is available by clicking here. Public comments are due Sept. 22.

The project was selected by Hawaiian Electric through a competitive bidding process to help meet the island’s energy needs. If approved, the wind farm would sell its power to Hawaiian Electric under a new 20-year agreement. The project would also require a new 20-year lease from the state Board of Land and Natural Resources.

The developers maintain that continuing the operation of the wind farm would contribute to energy affordability, grid reliability and economic development for Maui County. The project would involve no new construction or physical modifications, but would continue to provide jobs and lease revenue to the state. The developers also note a plan for a $300,000-per-year community benefits program for the 20-year term, or $6 million total. They are seeking community input to help tailor the program.

Environmental review and species protection

Because the project is located on state-owned land in a conservation district, it requires an environmental review under the Hawaiʻi Environmental Policy Act. The Department of Land and Natural Resources has determined that an environmental impact statement is required.

The project is also expected to impact endangered species, including the Hawaiian goose, hoary bat, petrel, Newell’s shearwater, band-rumped storm petrel and yellow-faced bee. To address this, the developers are preparing a habitat conservation plan to accompany their applications for an incidental take permit and license. These would allow for the unintentional harm or killing of a limited number of these protected species in the course of the wind farm’s operations.

The habitat conservation plan outlines measures to minimize and offset the potential impact on these species. The plan includes existing and future mitigation sites on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. For example, the plan mentions a nene release pen at Haleakalā Ranch and Makamakaole, as well as an area for the yellow-faced bee within the project’s boundaries.

The environmental impact statement and habitat conservation plan are expected to be published in The Environmental Notice for public review and comment.

Public comments can be sent via email to the Board of Land and Natural Resources at jason.d.omick@hawaii.gov; Molly.stephenson@terraformpower.com; or leslie.mcclain@tetratech.com.