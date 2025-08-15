Maui police mourn the loss of one of their own following an officer-involved shooting in Pāʻia

The Maui Police Department is mourning the loss this evening of one of their own following an officer-involved shooting in Pāʻia.

“The Maui Police Department is deeply saddened to confirm that earlier this evening, one of our officers was fatally injured in an officer-involved shooting,” MPD spokesperson Alana Pico told Maui Now.

The suspect involved has been taken into custody.

“This is a tragic loss for our department and our community. Out of respect for the officer’s family and loved ones, we are not releasing further details at this time. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available,” Pico said. “We ask for the community’s patience and support as we work through this difficult time together.”

Baldwin Avenue above Pāʻia Town is closed until further notice. The road closure went into effect at 9:26 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 while an active police investigation underway.

Robert Cavaco, President of the State of Hawaiʻi Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) and Nick Krau, SHOPO Maui Chapter Chair released the following joint statement on behalf of the union:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD "A Maui police officer put on their police uniform today to start their shift, protecting the lives of the public. That officer did not finish their shift; their life was stolen, cut way too short. Tonight, a family is overcome with grief, a grief that will never totally leave them. The hearts of Maui police officers break as a fellow officer, their friend, a friend who does the very same job they do every day, did not go home. The 2,700 sworn men and women of the State of Hawaiʻi Organization of Police Officers stand strong beside our brother and sister officers of the Maui Police Department. Too many of us have been here before. Our hearts and our prayers are with our officer's family; they will forever be part of our SHOPO family, a family that will not let the memory of their loved one fade or their ultimate sacrifice be made in vain."

This is a developing story. This post will be updated as further information becomes available.