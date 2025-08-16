Fallen hero: Maui Police Officer, Suzanne O remembered as compassionate and genuine

Maui Police Officer Suzanne O. PC: (recruitment video screenshot) Maui Police Department / Edited-Directed by Noah Dods Medeiros

Maui police have identified the fallen officer from Friday night’s fatal shooting in Pāʻia as Suzanne O. Officer O began her service with the Maui Police Department in 2020, first working in the Kīhei Patrol District before moving to the Wailuku Patrol District in December 2021.

She was a proud member of the Honor Guard and often volunteered during high-demand periods, stepping in to assist with Alternative Calls for Service, even on her days off or outside her regular shifts, to help manage the district’s workload. She also supported the Dispatch team during her off time.

Fallen Maui Police Officer Suzanne O. PC: Maui Police Department montage

In an MPD recruit video posted just a year after graduating with the 91st recruit class, O said she grew up in American Samoa in a lifestyle grounded in respect and values. At the time, she was a Police Officer II with the Wailuku Patrol Division. She said she joined the department to encourage other young women from her home that there’s opportunities for a career that pays well and provides for the family.

“It gives you some type of gratification… You go home and you know you helped someone,” she said in the video.

“In this line, there’s no black and white. It’s how are you going to proceed with how to take care of a job or how to handle a situation. So you have to have some type of compassion when you go in,” O explained.

She continued: “It’s never a bad thing to be courteous to people, and show compassion always.”

Police say community members often praised Officer O for her professionalism, courtesy, and tact. She was awarded the Certificate of Merit for her brave work Upcountry during the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires.

Her colleagues describe her as compassionate, genuine, honest, and deeply dedicated to serving Maui County. In her free time, she enjoyed being with her niece and nephews, as family was always her top priority.

O is among eight fallen heroes who gave their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others on Maui. The list also includes:

Maui Police Officer Harry Fung (Nov. 19, 1941)

Maui Police Officer Frank A.F. Kong (July 11, 1952)

Maui Police Officer William F. Roback Sr. (April 13, 1958)

Maui Police Officer Gene V. Williams (Aug. 9, 1999)

Maui Police Officer Cerilo Agarano Jr. (Nov. 9, 1999)

Haleakalā Park Ranger Suzanne Roberts (Sept. 14, 2004)

Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent John Bost III (July 28, 2020)

“The Maui Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Officer O,” police said in an afternoon update on Saturday.

To those who wish to show their support to her family and loved ones, funeral and memorial service arrangements will be shared once finalized.

“Officer O served our community with courage, honor and dedication. Her sacrifice will never be forgotten, and our MPD ‘ohana is grieving alongside her family and loved ones. We ask the community to hold them in your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time. Together, we will uphold the values Officer O exemplified, uniting to continue her legacy of service and dedication to our community,” police said.

According to police reports, officers responded to an “in-progress terroristic threatening” incident at the Pāʻia Sugar Mill off Baldwin Avenue at around 8:26 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

Police say the caller reported that an unknown individual had trespassed onto the property and fired a weapon at them. Upon arrival, officers encountered the armed suspect, who discharged a firearm, striking one of the responding officers. Officers returned fire, striking the suspect in the lower body. The suspect was taken into custody and was receiving medical treatment on Friday night. He remained in custody on Saturday, as the investigation is currently ongoing.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the officer succumbed to her injuries.

