Public school complex area and charter school teachers of the year recognized

Kindergarten teacher Susan Chew of Lānaʻi High and Elementary School (left) and 5th-grade teacher Kristel Pigao of Waiheʻe Elementary. PC: Hawaiʻi State Department of Education

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education has named 15 complex area teachers of the year and one charter school teacher of the year as part of the 2026 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year recognition.

The Maui County teachers are: Kindergarten teacher Susan Chew of Lānaʻi High and Elementary School and 5th-grade teacher Kristel Pigao of Waiheʻe Elementary.

“This year’s Teachers of the Year exemplify the profound impact our dedicated educators have in preparing our students to become globally competitive and locally committed,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “Their commitment to fostering not just academic excellence, but also creativity, resilience, curiosity and critical thinking, is truly inspiring. We are honored to celebrate these individuals who are actively building a foundation for success for our students, our schools, and our state.”

In September, one teacher will be announced as the 2026 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year and will go on to represent Hawaiʻi in the National Teacher of the Year program. The honor is presented annually to a teacher selected from more than 13,000 Hawaiʻi public school educators.