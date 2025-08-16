Lahaina Civic Center gymnasium permit applications to be accepted next week

Lahaina Civic Center. PC: Wendy Osher (12.6.23)

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will accept permit applications for use of the Lahaina Civic Center Gymnasium from 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 18, to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.

The gymnasium will be available for permits on a limited basis from Sept. 1 to 30 and Dec. 1 to 31, 2025.

Applications must be submitted via email to DPRPermits@mauicounty.gov.

For more information, contact the Permit Division at 808-270-7389 or visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/410/Park-Permits.