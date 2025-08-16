Maui News
Lahaina Civic Center gymnasium permit applications to be accepted next week
The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will accept permit applications for use of the Lahaina Civic Center Gymnasium from 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 18, to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.
The gymnasium will be available for permits on a limited basis from Sept. 1 to 30 and Dec. 1 to 31, 2025.
Applications must be submitted via email to DPRPermits@mauicounty.gov.
For more information, contact the Permit Division at 808-270-7389 or visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/410/Park-Permits.
