New Duke Kahanamoku specialty license plate design unveiled at OceanFest

DUKE license plate design.



















The Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation, in partnership with the City and County of Honolulu Division of Motor Vehicles, unveiled the design for a new Duke Kahanamoku specialty license plate on Friday during the opening ceremony of the Duke Kahanamoku OceanFest at the Duke Kahanamoku Statue in Waikīkī.

The specialty license plates are expected to be available for purchase in late 2025 through local DMV vehicle registration offices across the islands, with proceeds supporting critical drowning prevention initiatives and swimming programs throughout Hawaiʻi.

The striking plate design was gifted by acclaimed local artist Kamea Hadar, known for his vibrant portraits and murals celebrating Hawaiian culture and iconic figures. The unveiling was a meaningful tribute to Duke, preceded by a reverent lei draping ceremony at his statue in front of the waters where he grew up.

Addressing a Critical Need

According to the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, Hawaiʻi ranks second in the nation for the rate of resident drowning, with drowning being the leading cause of death for keiki ages 1-15. The new license plate program represents a meaningful step toward addressing this urgent public health crisis.

“Hawaiʻi is the home to some of the world’s most highly skilled watermen and women. Drowning should not be so common. We hope that this program will help transfer more water safety and swimming skills to those in our community who lack access,” said Sarah Fairchild, Executive Director of the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation, and co-founder of the Hawaiʻi Water Safety Coalition.

The license plate initiative stems from legislation introduced by Senator Glenn Wakai and signed into law by Gov. Josh Green in 2024. The bill was championed by the Hawaiʻi Water Safety Coalition in response to Hawaiʻi’s high drowning rates.

Celebrating Duke’s Legacy Through Art

Artist Kamea Hadar’s contribution honors the legacy of Duke Paoa Kahanamoku, Hawaiʻi’s legendary Olympic swimmer and surfing ambassador.

“I feel incredibly honored to be able to honor someone so special… OceanFest is about coming together and being competitive around surfing and athleticism, and sharing that aloha spirit that he had as a person and that we have as people in Hawaiʻi. That is why the focus of the artwork is on him, his face, and his beautiful smile,” said Hadar, whose work he labels as “Hybridism” – a hybridization of traditional and modern culture.

Community Impact

Since 1986, the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation has awarded 893 grants and 1,192 scholarships totaling over $3.9 million in community investment. Proceeds from the specialty license plate sales will be administered through the Foundation’s grant program to support drowning prevention and swimming programs statewide.

The Duke Kahanamoku OceanFest continues through Aug. 24, celebrating Hawaiʻi’s beloved waterman through amateur ocean sports competitions, including keiki surfing, longboarding, beach volleyball, ocean swimming, foil surfing, lifeguard competitions, surfboard water polo, and more. The festival will culminate with a special lei draping ceremony honoring Duke’s 135th birthday at his statue on Aug. 24 at 7 a.m.

Those interested in receiving an email alert when the plate goes on sale may sign up at this link: https://dukefoundation.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/dukefoundation/subscribe.jsp?subscription=46