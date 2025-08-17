Suspect in fatal shooting of Maui police officer is being held without bail

The man accused of fatally shooting Maui police officer Suzanne O on Friday night in Pāʻia is being held without bail.

Maui police have since confirmed the identity of the male suspect as 38-year-old Clembert Kaneholani.

According to police, Kaneholani was being held on several charges including: first degree murder, second degree attempted murder, two counts of a felon in possession of ammunition, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, place to keep a firearm, and owning/possession of a firearm or ammunition prohibited.

Kaneholani was also injured in the exchange of gunfire Friday night at the Pāʻia Sugar Mill off Baldwin Avenue.

According to department records, police responded to a report of an unknown individual who had trespassed onto the property and fired a weapon. Upon arrival, officers encountered the armed suspect, who discharged a firearm, striking O, who was one of the responding officers.

Officers returned fire, striking the suspect in the lower body. Kaneholani was taken into custody and was receiving medical treatment on Friday night. He remains in custody with no bail as the investigation is ongoing.

