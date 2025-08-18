Crews clear downed tree branches near Honomanū at Mile 14 of Hāna Highway

Downed tree branches near Honomanū. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (8.18.25)

UPDATE: (8.18.25 6:43 a.m.): State transportation crews have cleared downed tree branches that were blocking the road at Honomanū near Mile 14 of the Hāna Highway. The incident resulted in the temporary closure of the road from around 4:37 a.m. The road was completely cleared at 6:43 a.m.

UPDATE: (8.18.25 6:08 a.m.): One lane is open at mile marker 14 in Honomanū. State transportation crews are working to remove fallen tree branches in the area.

ORIGINAL POST (8.18.25 4:37 a.m.) Tree branches blocking both lanes on Hāna Highway at mile marker 14 at Honomanū. A crew is responding.