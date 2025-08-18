Kalani Miles Brings an Evening of Mele at the August Hawaiian Music Series

Kalani Miles. PC: Courtesy

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation presents the next concert of its Hawaiian Music Series, featuring a special live performance by the award-winning Kalani Miles. This free, family-friendly event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the Ocean Lawn at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali.

Free parking is available at the self-parking lot. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, mats, or low-back beach chairs to enjoy an evening of live Hawaiian music in a relaxed, family-friendly outdoor setting.

Kalani Miles, a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning musician, is known for his heartfelt mele and soulful performances. Born and raised in the islands, he is a self-taught artist whose music is deeply rooted in his Hawaiian heritage. His debut solo EP, He Mele No Papa, a tribute to his late father, won the 2021 award for Hawaiian EP of the Year. Blending traditional Hawaiian sounds with personal storytelling, Kalani brings a powerful and authentic voice to August’s Hawaiian music scene. His work is available on all major streaming platforms.

“The Lahaina Restoration Foundation remains committed to preserving this cherished West Side tradition and celebrating local musicians through evenings of mele with the community,” said Theo Morrison, Executive Director of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

This 17-year-long tradition is made possible through the support of the Maui County Office of Economic Development, with the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa generously providing the venue for the 2025 series.

For more information, please visit www.LahainaRestoration.org.

