Maui County July unemployment rate at 2.8%

Hawaiʻi’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July was 2.7%, compared to 2.8% in June, according to the latest data released by the Hawaiʻi Department of Business Economic Development and Tourism.

In Maui County, the non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8%, down from the 3.5% rate reported the month before, and the 4.3% rate reported at the same time last year. On Maui Island, the unemployment rate was 2.7%, down from 3.5% in June and down from 4.4% at the same time last year. Molokaʻi has the highest unemployment rate in the state at 5.3%, down from 6.4% in June and 6.0% for the same month last year. On Lānaʻi unemployment was at 3.8% in July, up from the 4.4% and 4.5% for month before and year before data, respectively.

Statewide in July, there were 669,700 persons employed and 18,850 unemployed, for a total seasonally adjusted labor force of 688,600 statewide. Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.2% in July, up from 4.1% in June.

The unemployment rate figures for the state of Hawai‘i and the US are seasonally adjusted in accordance with US Bureau of Labor Statistics methodology. The not-seasonally adjusted rate for the state was 2.6% in July, compared to 3.3% in June.

In a separate measure of employment, total nonagricultural jobs decreased by 100 month-over-month, from June 2025 to July 2025. Job gains were experienced in Trade, Transportation & Utilities (+1,300); and Manufacturing (+100). Within the Trade, Transportation, & Utilities grouping, the expansion was primarily in Transportation & Warehousing and Retail Trade.

Employment remained unchanged in Construction; Information; Financial Activities; and Other Services.

Job losses occurred in Professional & Business Services (-100); Private Education & Health Services (-400); and Leisure & Hospitality (-400). Government employment went down by 600 jobs, with the contraction equally split among the federal, state, and local subsectors. Year-over-year, nonfarm jobs have gone up by 13,400, or 2.1%.