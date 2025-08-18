Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 19, 2025

August 18, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 05:14 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.7 feet 01:14 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:53 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of small, medium period south (170-190 degree) swells are expected throughout the week with surf holding near the summer average. Surf heights should decrease Sunday into early next week as these swells fade. Choppy conditions will continue for east- facing shores through the forecast period due to the persistent fresh trades. Meanwhile, expect surf to be nearly flat along north facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments