Maui Surf Forecast for August 19, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. A chance of showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:06 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:53 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A series of small, medium period south (170-190 degree) swells are expected throughout the week with surf holding near the summer average. Surf heights should decrease Sunday into early next week as these swells fade. Choppy conditions will continue for east- facing shores through the forecast period due to the persistent fresh trades. Meanwhile, expect surf to be nearly flat along north facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
