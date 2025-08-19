31st Annual Made in Hawai‘i Festival donates $30,000 to charity partners



















The 31st Annual Made in Hawaiʻi Festival, presented by Hawaiian Airlines, concluded this past weekend with approximately 70,000 attendees over three days of overwhelming support from the community, visitors, and more than 500 local businesses (via 700+ vendor booths) who came together to celebrate Hawaiʻi’s culture, food, fashion and innovation.

After final tallies were confirmed, festival organizers announced that attendees donated more than $7,000 through ticket purchases. The Hawaiʻi Food Industry Association (HFIA) matched that amount, bringing the subtotal to $15,000. Through a matching partnership, the Servco Foundation doubled that amount — resulting in a grand total of $30,000 donated to the festival’s charity partners the Hawaiʻi Foodbank and The Food Basket (DA BUX program) Sunday afternoon.

Over the state holiday weekend, thousands of attendees enjoyed live entertainment, culinary demonstrations, and the opportunity to shop local from artisans, designers, and entrepreneurs from across the state. This year’s festival not only showcased the diverse talent of Hawaiʻi’s makers but also reinforced the importance of supporting local businesses and strengthening Hawaiʻi’s economy.

“People look forward to the annual Made in Hawaiʻi Festival all year for the opportunity to buy locally made products and feel good about supporting small businesses. It is also an opportunity for DBEDT, led by Director Tokioka, to invest in these local companies — more than 500 this year. The festival is always an outstanding success, year after year, and we mahalo Lauren Zirbel and her HFIA team for another great event showcasing Hawaiʻi’s makers,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D.

“DBEDT was proud to be the official government partner of this year’s Made in Hawaiʻi Festival and extends a heartfelt congratulations to all of the participants on taking their businesses to the next level. Mahalo to the Hawaiʻi State Legislature for their support in making this possible and all of our valued partners. The festival was more than a marketplace – it was a celebration of entrepreneurship, storytelling, and community connection,” said Jimmy Tokioka, Director, Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT)

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who attended, our sponsors, and the hundreds of small businesses who shared their craft and passion with the community,” said Lauren Zirbel, president of the Hawaiʻi Food Industry Association. “The Made in Hawaiʻi Festival continues to be a gathering place that uplifts local talent and gives back to the community that makes this event possible.”

The Made in Hawaiʻi Festival extended gratitude to its 2025 presenting sponsors: Hawaiian Airlines, Central Pacific Bank, Mahi Pono, and DBEDT. “Your dedication to celebrating and promoting local artisans, businesses, and culture plays a pivotal role in the festival’s continued success,” organizers said.

