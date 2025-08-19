Coastal Flood Statement in effect through Thursday

DPW photos of coastal flooding on Aug. 8 along South Kīhei Road. PC: courtesy DPW / County of Maui

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Statement for portions of Kahoʻolawe, Kauaʻi, Lānaʻi, Maui, Molokaʻi, Niʻihau, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island. The statement is in effect through Thursday afternoon with isolated minor coastal flooding expected.

Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.

As a precaution, motorists should avoid driving through flooded roadways. “If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water,” the NWS advises.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don’t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches,” the advisory states.

The public can submit coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program’s Hawaiʻi and Pacific Islands King Tides Project at: PacificIslandsKingTides.org