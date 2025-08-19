County Department of Agriculture Farm to Family grant online workshop set Aug. 20
Learn about the County of Maui Department of Agriculture Farm to Family grant application process during a free, online workshop at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. Grant awards range from $100,000 to $250,000.
Register for the Aug. 20 workshop held by the County Agriculture Department on Microsoft Teams by visiting https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/627b3cfb-8166-41cc-b47e-e61e7b1c7ac4@34eeab25-8035-4064-b154-7b5fa295796f
The Farm to Family grant application opened today, Aug. 19. The deadline to submit applications is 4:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 2025.
The department’s Farm to Family grants for Fiscal Year 2026 will be awarded to Maui County-based organizations to purchase, enter into purchasing contracts for, or establish consumer subsidy programs for foods grown or harvested in Maui County, among other requirements.
Eligible applicants include for-profit organizations incorporated under state law, nonprofit organizations exempt from federal income tax by the Internal Revenue Service and sole proprietors.
Examples of eligible programs and projects include:
- Farm to food bank: Purchasing local food to supplement existing food distributions or establishing new food distributions to fill gaps to increase Maui County’s food-insecure residents’ access to local food.
- First foods and infant feeding: Local food boxes and targeted meals to support new parents and first food programs, including poi distribution programs.
- Kūpuna feeding: Programs that add locally sourced food to existing kūpuna food service programs or programs that deliver local food boxes to kūpuna (age 60+).
- Local food subsidy: Programs that subsidize the cost of local produce, proteins, or other local food products for customers who are Hawai‘i residents, to increase the affordability of healthy local foods for cost-burdened residents.
- Produce Rx: Programs that prescribe medically tailored meals, local produce boxes, or local protein boxes as preventative health measures to support at-risk patients.
For questions, email the County Department of Agriculture at agriculture@co.maui.hi.us.