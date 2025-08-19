County hosting grants workshop Thursday in Hāna during Mayor’s Holomua Kākou

The County of Maui Office of the Mayor is hosting a grants workshop from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, at Wānanalua Congregational Church, Mother Alice Hall in Hāna.

The session will be facilitated by Mayor’s Chief of Staff Cynthia Lallo and County Budget Director Lesley Milner and will focus on general grant writing skills. The two also will be available to answer questions related to the County’s grants process.

(Note: A previous news release gave incorrect times for the grants workshop).

The workshop will be held during a Drop-In Kōkua session in Hāna, as part of Mayor Richard Bissen’s Holomua Kākou that takes county government to the rural areas of Maui County.

On Wednesday, Aug. 20, and Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, Office of the Mayor staff will be available to answer questions and provide assistance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at Wānanalua Congregational Church, Mother Alice Hall.

On Wednesday evening, Aug. 20, Mayor Bissen will host a community talk story from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Helene Hall Community Center, 174 Keawa Place, Hāna.

East Maui residents are welcome to submit topics and questions ahead of the community talk story via email to Public.Affairs@mauicounty.gov. Those attending the meeting that evening also can ask questions in person.

Holomua Kākou events are planned for Molokaʻi in August and Lānaʻi in September. For more information, call 808-270-7855.

