Finance Factors Foundation hosts 11th Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefiting Child & Family Service

The Finance Factors Foundation is proud to announce its 11th Annual Finance Factors Foundation Charity Golf Tournament, set for Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025 at Hawaiʻi Prince Golf Club, with proceeds benefiting Child & Family Service (CFS), a Hawai‘i-born nonprofit dedicated to strengthening families and fostering the well-being of individuals across the state.

The tournament promises a day of fun, friendly competition, and community spirit—all in support of a meaningful cause. Participants will enjoy a memorable day on the greens while helping to sustain CFS’s life-changing mission, which provides everything from family counseling and crisis support to domestic violence shelters, elder care, and services that break cycles of poverty and abuse, and more.

“Our golf tournament is more than just a day of golf—it’s an opportunity for our community to come together to make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Rob Nelson, President, Finance Factors. “We are honored to support CFS’s mission and the critical work they do for Hawai‘i’s families.”

Founded in 1899, CFS has been a cornerstone in Hawai‘i’s social services network, serving keiki to kūpuna with programs that address some of life’s most serious challenges. Guided by the belief that strong families are the cornerstone of a strong community, CFS empowers individuals to overcome adversity, build resilience, and create brighter futures.

“We are so grateful to the Finance Factors Foundation and all the golfers, sponsors, and volunteers who make this event possible,” said Amanda Pump, President and CEO of Child & Family Service “Their generosity directly impacts the lives of the families we serve, helping us provide safety, stability, and hope across the islands.”

Whether a seasoned golfer or a first-time participant, all are welcome to join in this special event that combines camaraderie, competition, and compassion.

For more information on tournament registration and sponsorship opportunities, please click here.

To learn more about CFS, please visit www.childandfamilyservice.org.

