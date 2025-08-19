Maui Weather Forecast for August 19, 2025





Photo Credit: Tyler Rooke

West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 82 to 88. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 69 to 76. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. East winds up to 15 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 91. North winds up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Lows 70 to 77. Northeast winds up to 25 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 80 to 87 near the shore to around 70 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs 81 to 87 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 83 to 91. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 72. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 83 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 69 at the visitor center to around 71 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 52 at the visitor center to around 49 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 67 at the visitor center to around 71 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 80 to 87 near the shore to around 70 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs 81 to 87 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 76 to 84. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Lows around 68. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 75 to 83. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 76 to 91. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 75 to 90. East winds up to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue through the week as high pressure builds over the region. Another plume of moisture looks to bring a slight increase in windward and mauka showers on Wednesday. Otherwise, expect a gradual drying trend through the week, with typical summertime trade wind weather.

Discussion

Radar and satellite imagery show some low level clouds and scattered showers moving across the state this morning. Windward and mauka showers expected across the state through the overnight and early morning hours.

High pressure will continue to build over the islands with moderate to locally breezy trade winds continuing through the week. Guidance continues to show another plume of moisture moving across the islands on Wednesday which may bring a slight increase in clouds and showers over windward and mauka areas. Otherwise, the gradual drying trend will continue through the week with the typical summertime trade wind weather (dry and stable conditions). With dry and breezy conditions expected later this week we will see elevated fire weather concerns, especially across leeward areas.

Aviation

Moderate to locally breezy trades expected through the forecast period. Low cigs and SHRA possible over windward and mauka areas. MVFR conds possible in SHRA, otherwise VFR prevails.

No AIRMETs are in effect at this time.

Marine

A ridge of high pressure far north of the state will maintain fresh to locally strong trade winds throughout the forecast period. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) is in effect for the windier waters and channels around Maui County and the Big Island through tonight and will likely persist throughout the week.

A series of small, medium period south (170-190 degree) swells are expected throughout the week with surf holding near the summer average. Surf heights should decrease Sunday into early next week as these swells fade. Choppy conditions will continue for east- facing shores through the forecast period due to the persistent fresh trades. Surf along north facing shores will remain flat to tiny through the forecast period.

Peak high tides associated with the lunar cycle will lead to minor coastal flooding along shorelines and low lying coastal areas this afternoon and likely peaking Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. A Coastal Flood Statement has been issued for minor coastal flooding this week.

Fire weather

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds expected this week as high pressure builds over the state. Borderline fire weather conditions possible on Tuesday as drier air starts to filter into the region. Another plume of moisture may bring a slight increase in humidity and showers on Wednesday. Elevated fire weather conditions possible beyond Wednesday as stable and drier conditions develop and the trade wind inversion lowers to around 5000-6000 feet. Breezy trade winds and afternoon relative humidity in the upper 40s to lower 50s may require Fire Weather headlines to be issued in the coming days.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Wednesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!