MACC Presents Karolina & Iwo, Sept. 14, at the Castle Theater

Karolina & Iwo. PC: courtesy

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents classical duo, Karolina & Iwo, in an intimate MACC Presents performance with seating directly on the Castle Theater Stage, amongst the performers, on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.

This unique setting on-stage with the performers is just as unique as the configuration of this classical duo. Karolina plays violin while Iwo plays the accordion in a departure from typical ensembles. Their repertoire offers thrilling arrangements of Baroque, Classical, Romantic, and contemporary music. Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. to MACC members on Thursday, Aug. 21, and to the general public on Friday, Aug. 22.

Duo Karolina Mikołajczyk & Iwo Jedynecki are one of the most vibrant and innovative chamber ensembles of the current generation of classical musicians, according to the announcement.

Recognized worldwide, they have been awarded Poland’s most prestigious prize for classical music, the ‘Polityka Passport’, with the duo being praised for their versatility and ability to navigate through diverse musical realms; virtuosity, unbridled imagination, and ingenuity in creating new repertoire for the distinctive combination of violin and accordion. This accolade follows a long line of Grand Prix and First Prizes at international music competitions and performances at prestigious venues.

The duo has thrilled audiences with recitals across the world in 32 countries on five continents.

Both well-loved and little-known pieces gain bold new interpretations and original sounds while boasting delightfully diverse coloring.

Karolina Mikołajczyk studied under Zakhar Bron in Cologne as well as Andrzej Gębski, Maria Machowska, Agata Szymczewska, and Janusz Wawrowski in Warsaw. Iwo Jedynecki holds performance degrees from Germany (Detmold), Poland (Warsaw & Bydgoszcz) and, most recently, the United States (New York University) as the first accordionist recipient of the Fulbright scholarship.

As of today, the Duo has recorded four CD albums – Premiére with original and self-arranged contemporary music for violin-accordion, Orfeum Trio Plays Piazzolla, BŁAŻEWICZ (nominated for the Fryderyk Prize – a Polish equivalent of a Grammy), and IMAGIQUE: A Different History of Music.

In keeping with the MACC’s dedication to supporting the victims of the wildfires, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank.

Tickets are $47 for adults and $29.50 for kids 12 and under. All ticket prices include all applicable fees. More details can be found at mauiarts.org. There is a 10% MACC member discount available. For those wishing to join as a member and receive ticket discounts (on select shows), advance ticket purchasing, and many other benefits, visit www.mauiarts.org/membership.

All ticket sales are online only at www.mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but is available for general inquiries by email at boxoffice@mauiarts.org .