Momona Bakery brings fresh flavors to Queen Kaʻahumanu Center with daily bake stand. PC: courtesy

Momona Bakery opens its new daily bake stand, bringing one of Maui’s most beloved local bakeries into the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. Founded by head baker Sofía Prassolo, originally from Argentina, Momona Bakery & Coffee Shop first opened its doors in Kahului just two and a half years ago.

File PC: Kehaulani Cerizo

Blending Argentinian and European-style pastries with island-inspired flavors, Momona quickly earned a devoted following. With demand outpacing the capacity of the original kitchen, the expansion into a commercial kitchen at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center marks an exciting new chapter for the growing business.

Now open in the Center’s food court, the daily bake stand offers a rotating menu of sweet and savory baked goods—freshly made each morning—available daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.



















ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Momona Bakery has quickly built a reputation for quality and creativity, and we are thrilled to welcome them into our ʻohana,” said Kauwela Shultz, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “Their presence not only adds delicious variety to our food court, but also creates another gathering place for the community to enjoy fresh, local flavors.”

For updates and previews, follow @momonabakery on social media.