Third annual Forests and Watersheds Golf Tournament tees off Sunday

The 2025 Ulu Mai he Wai Watershed Golf Tournament slated for Sunday, Aug. 24 will benefit two critical watershed organizations on Maui. (Courtesy: Mākena Golf & Beach Club)

The community golf event Ulu Mai he Wai returns to Mākena Golf & Beach Club on Sunday, Aug. 24, benefiting Malama Kahālāwai and Uhiwai o Haleakalā. The event supports the organizations’ efforts to protect and restore watersheds, native ecosystems and Maui’s freshwater resources.

Businesses and individuals are invited to register teams or make donations. All proceeds will directly support the conservation work of Malama Kahālāwai and Uhiwai o Haleakalā.

Uhiwaiʻs mission is to protect and restore the native ecosystem and watersheds of the leeward slopes of Haleakalā.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We set out to help improve the quality and quantity of the freshwater resources,” said Andrea Buckman of Uhiwai o Haleakalā. “Preserving these areas allows us to promote Hawaiian cultural resources and practices, support rural economic opportunities and engage the Maui community in our efforts.”

Malama Kahālāwai works to protect Maui’s forested watersheds, native ecosystems and freshwater supplies on 50,000 acres of Mauna Kahālāwai.

“In doing so, we protect rare and endangered species found nowhere else on Earth, perpetuate forests rooted in Hawaiian culture and engage in public outreach, education and volunteerism,” said Sarah Bryan of Malama Kahālāwai. “As these precious resources thrive, we are also helping to sustain 78% of the domestic water supply stretching from West Maui to Pā‘ia to Mākena.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Leahi Hall of Aloha Mākena emphasized the role of upland and lowland conservation in recharging Maui’s aquifers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We celebrate the critical work of those in our upper watersheds who are seeding the clouds, like Malama Kahālāwai and Uhiwai o Haleakalā, and add our support through planting a lowland dryforest in Honuaʻula to capture and retain water, and thus recharge our aquifer,” Hall said. “The vision is ulu mai he wai; we all will enjoy the malu (protection, peace) of gentle rain clouds above and aquifers recharging below.”

The third-annual tournament tees off at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, at Mākena Golf & Beach Club. Advanced registration is required. To learn more or sign up, please visit makenainfo.com.